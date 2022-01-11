A former University of Alaska Fairbanks employee has been indicted on multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor after he allegedly abused two children periodically for more than six years, according to court documents.
Allyn Eugene Yanish, 60, of Fairbanks, was indicted Jan. 5 by a Fairbanks grand jury on seven counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor related to the alleged incidents, which occurred between Jan. 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2021, according to court documents.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an indication there is enough evidence to move forward with a trial.
Alaska State Troopers began investigating Yanish in October after receiving a report of a past sexual assault, according to court documents. The victim, who was under the age of 13 at the time of the alleged assault, told investigators that Yanish touched them under their shirt and pants more than 10 times between January 2020 and December 2020.
In November, a second minor victim came forward, alleging that Yanish inappropriately touched their chest multiple times per month between 2015 and September 2021, according to court documents.
During a recorded conversation, Yanish allegedly stated, “I was touching them inappropriately on the chest” and admitted to police that he fondled the minors on multiple occasions, court documents stated.
Yanish worked in a variety of facilities and maintenance positions at the University of Alaska Fairbanks from late-November 2004 through mid-January 2021, according to Marmian Grimes, public information officer for the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He is not currently an employee at the institution.
He is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court on Jan. 19 for a preliminary hearing. Yanish is currently being held on a $100,000 cash performance bond, according to court documents.