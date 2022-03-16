A grand jury has indicted a Fairbanks man accused of fatally shooting one man and injuring another at a West Fairbanks Safeway last year on additional charges.
Joshua Butcher, 41, of Fairbanks, was initially charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting, which took place Nov. 7, 2021, at the West Fairbanks Safeway, 3625 Airport Way.
On Friday, Butcher was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and six counts of third-degree assault, according to court documents. He is being held by the Department of Corrections on a $10 million cash performance bond.
Butcher, a former employee at the West Fairbanks Safeway, is accused of fatally shooting 41-year-old Harley Ray Titus multiple times in the abdomen at close range before entering the store around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 7, charging documents stated.
Inside the store, Butcher allegedly shot a 24-year-old employee in the foot and fired multiple rounds “in the walls, checkout registers and banners throughout the store,” according to charging documents.
Both victims were transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Titus was pronounced dead, and the second victim was treated for his injuries, according to police. No other injuries were reported.
Approximately 11 minutes after the shooting occurred, Butcher allegedly called Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center and stated that he was outside the Fairbanks Police Department and “had been at Safeway” and “the officers could arrest him,” according to charging documents.
Officers detained Butcher, who matched the description of the suspect and who was in possession of an empty gun and magazine holster, according to police. Investigators have not established a motive but believe Butcher was the only shooter.
Butcher is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court on April 7 for an omnibus hearing in front of Judge Patricia Haines. He is represented by attorney Justin Racette, according to court documents.