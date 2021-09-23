Alaska State Troopers are searching for a Fairbanks man who escaped Fort Yukon police custody on Wednesday evening.
As of Thursday afternoon the suspect, 41-year-old Donald George Carroll Jr., is still on the run and is considered dangerous, according to a trooper dispatch report. He was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Fort Yukon Police Department, the report said.
A spokesperson for troopers said Carroll has multiple warrants for his arrest, which include a $50,000 felony probation violation, a $5,000 outstanding arrest warrant and a $250 outstanding warrant for failure to appear. Carroll also is charged with two counts of third-degree escape and two counts of violation of conditions of release, according to Alaska State Trooper Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel.
Troopers did not provide additional information regarding how Carroll escaped Fort Yukon police custody.
Anyone with information on the location of Carroll is asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks at 907-451-5100 or 1-800-811-0911. To remain anonymous, individuals can submit a tip through the AKtips smartphone app or online at www.tip411.com/alerts/80688.