A Fairbanks jury convicted Roberto Leal Jr. of murder on Wednesday in the death of Robyn Gray, more than four years after the 28-year-old was strangled to death in her east Fairbanks apartment.
The 12-person jury found Leal, 42, guilty of two counts of second-degree murder. He will be held without bail until his sentencing hearing in June.
The panel began deliberating Tuesday after hearing six days of evidence and listening to numerous witnesses, including testimony from the state’s medical examiner.
Law enforcement responded to a Hamilton Acres apartment complex just before 4 a.m. July 8, 2017, after a neighbor reported that Gray was unresponsive, unconscious and cold to the touch. The neighbor told police that Leal, who was Gray’s boyfriend at the time, had asked him to check on the woman because she had been drinking and “did not look right,” according to charging documents.
Gray was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators noted that the scene appeared staged. Leal was arrested the following week after the state medical examiner classified the death as a homicide. An autopsy determined that Gray had been strangled to death, according to charging documents.
The guilty verdict was read in court about 11 a.m. by the presiding judge in the case, Michael MacDonald.
A group of friends, family and supporters gathered outside Rabinowitz Courthouse midday Wednesday for a candlelight vigil to celebrate the conviction.
“So much weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” Gray’s mother, Vernita Sun, said outside the courthouse while surrounded by family members. “I haven’t smiled this hard in so long.”
“The snow is like confetti today,” she added. “I always feel like she’s around.”
“We cried and balled our eyes out, you know, five years is too long to wait for justice,” said Antonia Commack, Gray’s cousin. “It was a very long week, and even longer five years.”
Assistant District Attorney Andrew Baldock, who prosecuted the case, thanked the Fairbanks Police Department for its hard work in investigating the homicide.
Leal will appear in Fairbanks Superior Court in front of Judge MacDonald on June 30 for a sentencing hearing. He faces a presumptive sentence of 15 to 99 years in prison. He was represented by Anchorage defense attorney Michael Rhodes, who declined to comment on the conviction.