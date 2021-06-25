A Fairbanks man has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor and several counts of incest.
Robert Hannum, 54, was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday. Hannum allegedly sexually abused multiple household members, according to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers. Troopers were notified about the alleged abuse on June 21. The crimes supposedly took place outside of Alaska, so the troopers collaborated with another agency to investigate Hannum, leading to his arrest in Fairbanks on Wednesday.
According to Court View, Hannum is charged with one count of first degree sex abuse of a minor and four counts of incest. There were several victims, at least two of which are out of state. The crimes allegedly took place between 2006 and 2009. Hannum gave a confession, according to charging documents referenced by the district attorney during Hannum’s arraignment on Thursday. Given the nature of the allegations, the state argued that Hannum poses a threat to the public and particularly to children.
“These are substantial charges,” Judge Michael MacDonald said. MacDonald set bail at $250,000 cash performance, plus a $250,000 appearance bond. Additionally, Hannum will be under house arrest and electronic monitoring. He is not allowed to leave the Fairbanks North Star Borough or to have contact with the victim or any individual under the age of 18.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers at 451-5100.
