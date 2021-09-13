Fairbanks resident Ryan Anderson was appointed commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities by Gov. Mike Dunleavy last week. In his most recent role as DOT’s Northern Region director, Anderson prioritized relationships with people and communities. He looks forward to bringing that same focus on teamwork to his state-wide position.
“It’s a big honor,” Anderson said of the appointment, albeit “a little daunting,” given the magnitude of the job. The work DOT does, he explained, impacts “pretty much every Alaskan every day.”
However, Anderson’s two-decade career with DOT in Fairbanks has prepared him for the new role.
“Commissioner Anderson built an admirable record of achievement and public service during his tenure at DOT ... [and] is widely respected across northern Alaska for cultivating positive relationships with all impacted stakeholders while completing public transportation projects on time and within budget,” Dunleavy said in a statement.
Anderson initially came to Fairbanks at 19 to attend the University of Alaska Fairbanks. After graduating with a degree in geological engineering in 1997, he left for three years to work at a mine in Juneau. Anderson returned to Fairbanks in 2000 to work for DOT, and he has been with the department ever since. He explained that he began as an engineering assistant and worked his way up to Northern Regional director, a position he held for five years.
As Northern Region director, he oversaw transportation system construction, maintenance and operations in a region roughly 1.5 times the size of Texas. The Northern Region’s size and geographical diversity, which made for challenging transportation issues, made the job difficult at times. However, Anderson said he believes his work as director has prepared him for his new role as commissioner.
Specifically, as director, Anderson focused on partnering with rural communities on projects “so the work wasn’t one sided.” He will bring an in depth understanding of the people and needs of northern Alaskan communities, both urban and rural. As commissioner, Anderson will be in charge of an even larger area, but he is excited to “think even bigger.” “It’s a big challenge,” Anderson said, but added that he has received a lot of advice and support to help him ease into the new role.
Anderson will bring his team-oriented approach to the commissioner position. A priority, he said, is people. Specifically, he explained, he will focus on how to best care for people and communities moving forward. One aspect of this is the trillion dollar infrastructure bill currently in the U.S. House of Representatives. Anderson said he wants to ensure that DOT is prepared to make the most out of the money they will eventually receive from the bill.
Usually, commissioners are based out of Juneau. Anderson, however, will continue to live and work in Fairbanks.
“We love Fairbanks,” he said. “It’s our home.”