Calling on lawmakers “to stand together against hate,” Rep. Grier Hopkins has introduced a resolution that condemns the U.S. Capitol attack and the Oath Keepers, a militia group that participated in the violence.
The “Sense of the House” resolution also names Rep. David Eastman, a Wasilla Republican, and states he compared Covid health policies to the Holocaust, the Nazi-led persecution and murder of millions of European Jews.
Eastman has acknowledged membership in the Oath Keepers. On Saturday, Eastman called the resolution by Hopkins “nuts” in a request for a comment from the News-Miner.
Asked if he planned to rethink his membership in the Oath Keepers, Eastman said: “I will not stand aside and throw law-abiding veterans to the cancel culture wolves for committing to honor their oath to the Constitution.”
Hopkins seeks ‘robust discussion’
“My goal in introducing the Sense of the House is to get a robust discussion in the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee about how Rep. Eastman’s membership in the Oath Keepers is unacceptable for a member of the Alaska House of Representatives,” Hopkins, a Fairbanks Democrat, said in an email to the News-Miner.
“Further, a statement from us, his colleagues, that his repeated diminution of the Holocaust by comparing it to current public health concerns today is unacceptable and unAmerican,” said Hopkins, who is Jewish.
In the resolution, Hopkins states that comparisons of Covid health mandates to “one of the most evil episodes of recorded human history” is “offensive and unacceptable.”
Hopkins said that he has heard from many Alaskans who are angry over Eastman’s actions “not just recently, but again and again over my four years as a representative for Fairbanks.”
Last week, after Hopkins introduced the resolution, Eastman gave a speech on the House floor that touched on a vaccine deadline for New York City firefighters and quoted Holocaust survivor and author Primo Levi.
When asked by House Speaker Louise Stutes how quoting Levi was connected to a vaccine rule, Eastman replied: “I think we can make the same mistake looking back at history and see that something as terrible and awful as six million Jews killed during the Holocaust was the great Holocaust and that nothing like that will ever happen again. As we see from one of our Holocaust survivors, because it happened therefore it could happen again.”
But Eastman denied that he was making any comparisons. He said the two issues were separate. He said he also was referring to the resolution, Alaska News Source reported.
Jewish groups across the nation have condemned the comparisons by some U.S. elective leaders making parallels between Covid health policies and the systematic murder of Jewish people in Nazi Germany and Nazi-occupied countries.
When asked about the concern by Jewish groups over the comparisons, Eastman responded: “When he ordered the slaughter of the Poles, Hitler pointed to the world having already forgotten the slaughter of over one million Armenians less than 25 years before. Every step that moves society closer to repeating such terrible events must be called out and addressed. If we do not learn from history we will surely repeat it.”
Last year, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, compared mask mandates to Nazis requiring Jewish people to wear the Star of David.
In January, Ohio Republican Congressman Warren Davidson referred to Nazi atrocities in discussing health measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.
After Davidson’s comments, the Auschwitz Memorial in Washington, D.C., said on social media that exploiting the tragedy of people “humiliated, tortured and murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany in a debate about vaccines and Covid limitations … is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decay.”
Hopkins said that “with hate crimes in America continuing to increase, it was high time that we as a Legislature stood up and said, ‘Enough is enough.’ What we allow, we encourage, and we must do our part to help heal our nation’s discourse and continuing divides by standing together against hate.”
Activities of the Oath Keepers
Hopkins’ resolution was referred to the House Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. The resolution was not discussed at an informational meeting last week with the Anti-Defamation League and Georgetown University’s Program on Extremism.
Eastman did not attend the committee meeting.
Democratic committee members did show up and participate during the two-hour meeting. Republican members did not attend.
“This is not an inquisition nor is it an investigation. It is strictly invitational. We do not have a quorum,” said committee Chair Rep. Chris Tuck, an Anchorage Democrat.
Tuck said that the national Oath Keepers did not respond to an invitation to speak to the committee.
Alex Friedfeld, a researcher with the Anti-Defamation League, told the committee that his organization is committed to combating hate. Friedfeld said that part of his work as a researcher involves watching the activities of the Oath Keepers and similar organizations.
Rep. Andi Story, a Juneau Democrat, asked the Anti-Defamation League if any members of the Oath Keepers have left the group over its connections to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Eleven members of the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the Capitol violence.
Friedfeld, a former New York City police officer, said that “I have not seen anyone from the Oath Keepers explicitly condemning the actions of the day. Does that mean nobody left? There is no way we can know that.”
Friedfeld said that comments on social media suggest that members of the Oath Keepers believe that “people are making too big a deal of this.”
Rep. Geran Tarr, an Anchorage Democrat, asked about conspiracies over election fraud. “Election conspiracies hold tremendous powers in these circles,” Friedfeld said. “Audits and tests have determined the 2020 election was secure. That does not matter in these circles.”
Sense of the House Resolution
The following is the Sense of the House resolution that Hopkins introduced on Feb. 9, 2022:
“The January 6, 2021, insurrection was the first assault on the United States Capitol since the British Army destroyed the seat of American government in the War of 1812.
“It is the Sense of the House that those who participated in the January 6 insurrection that invaded the U.S. Capitol, assaulted police, destroyed and vandalized property, and threatened public servants must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.
“Further, it is the Sense of the House that those who helped organize the January 6 insurrection, including 11 leaders of the Oath Keepers who have been indicted for their actions, betrayed the Constitution and the principles on which this republic was founded.
“Finally, it is the Sense of the House that comparisons between the Holocaust — a genocide of 6 million people — and government mandates are offensive and unacceptable, including such comparisons made by Representative David Eastman. Such analogies to Nazism, Hitler, and the Holocaust diminish one of the most evil episodes of recorded human history.
“Therefore, it is the Sense of the Alaska House of Representatives that we condemn Representative David Eastman for such statements.”