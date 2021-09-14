After a rainy August, Fairbanksans have a second chance to experience summer weather, with daytime temperatures creeping into the 60s. But it is the low temperatures (or the relative lack thereof) that are noteworthy.
It has not yet frosted, and Fairbanks is currently on a record watch for the greatest consecutive number of days above freezing. According to the National Weather Service, as of Monday it has been 134 days since the last frost, which is the fourth-longest stretch on record.
The average date for the first frost in Fairbanks is Sept. 9, so 2021 is so far not too out of the ordinary, explained National Weather Service meteorologist Luke Culver.
According to Culver, the cause of the unusually long stretch of days above 32 degrees is simply that “the low temperature has not gotten as cold at night.” There have been days where places surrounding Fairbanks, such as North Pole or areas in the Goldstream Valley, have dropped below freezing. However, temperatures have not yet dropped to 32 degrees or below at the Fairbanks International Airport. Culver said this is likely due to cloud cover and wind.
Overnight lows for the next few days are supposed to be just slightly above freezing. This means that if it happens to be clear with no wind, it is possible that temperatures will be lower. However, Culver said, that is not expected to happen. He’s relatively confident the streak will at least reach second place, or 137 days.
The third-longest stretch is 136 days, which was set in 1973, followed by 137 days in 2019. Since the weather is expected to remain warm for the remainder of the week, it is likely that the 2019 record will also fall this year. The all-time record, however, is more of a stretch: the most consecutive days above freezing ever in Fairbanks was 144 from way back in 1974.
The record may be out of reach; it is supposed to cool down toward the beginning of next week, so chances of hitting 32 degrees overnight are high, Culver said. “I’m not going to say it’s definitely not going to happen, but it is pretty unlikely that the all time record will be broken,” he stated.
While it is an “odd, unique situation,” the temperature for the 134 days is only two degrees above normal (49 degrees compared to 47 degrees). It is “more by chance than a warming trend,” Culver said.