Fairbanks health care providers will soon require new employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Foundation Health Partners — which includes the Tanana Valley Clinic, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and the Denali Center — will implement a mandatory vaccine policy for new hires on Monday. The only exception is for individuals who cannot receive the shot due to “sincerely held religious beliefs or validated medical conditions,” according to a news release from FHP.
FHP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Angelique Ramirez explained that the requirement was put into place for safety.
“We’re taking this step to keep our patients, our employees and the community safer,” she said. The mandate sends the message to new employees that FHP is committed to “safety and quality,” Ramirez said.
Mandating the Covid-19 vaccine has proven controversial in part because it has not been officially approved by the Federal Drug Administration. However, the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association as well as more than 50 other health care and medical associations have expressed support for Covid vaccine mandates among health care providers. In response, a growing number of hospitals and corporations are now requiring that their employees be vaccinated.
“The Covid-19 vaccine is safe, it’s the most effective way to control the spread of the virus, and the most effective way to end the pandemic,” Ramirez said.
In late June, Nicole Welch, Foundation Health Partners chief human resource officer, said that FHP was “fully supportive” of employees receiving the vaccine but was not mandating the shot because it is ultimately a personal choice.
“We want to be sure that every FHP employee has the opportunity to really learn about the different Covid vaccines so that they can make an informed decision,” Welch said.
Welch also emphasized that FHP’s decision to not require the vaccine was subject to change. FHP closely monitors CDC recommendations and vaccine research and would implement an all-employee vaccine mandate should science suggest that it is “critical for health care organizations to require it,” according to Welch.
FHP does require that its employees receive a few different vaccines. These include measles, mumps and rubella and chicken pox as well as influenza and Hepatitis B. Both mandates allow for medical and religious exemptions.