As Covid-19 cases surge in Alaska, Fairbanks health care providers are struggling with staffing shortages as numerous employees of Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center and Fairbanks Memorial Hospital have been infected or exposed to the virus. Covid cases in Alaska increased by nearly 100% last week, largely due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
The number of Covid cases reported last week was the highest ever in Alaska, and urban areas such as Fairbanks were the most impacted. According to DHSS, the spread was substantially greater in the five most populous boroughs, which includes the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Both Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center and Fairbanks Memorial Hospital are straining to operate as more and more staff are unable to come into work each day.
Foundation Health Partners Spokesperson Kelly Atlee said that over 90 FHP employees were unable to work on Thursday due to Covid exposure or infection. This is approximately 5% of total workers.
“The numbers have been increasing daily for the past three weeks,” Atlee said.
Since Jan. 1, 11% of employees of Tanana Chiefs Conference (the organization that owns and operates Chief Andrew Isaac) have tested positive for the virus, according to Executive Director of Health Services Jacoline Bergstrom. “This is a pretty significant number,” Bergstrom said, adding that it does not account for employees who are unable to work due to Covid exposure — an even greater number.
“The pinch is bad,” she said.
Bergstrom explained that the staffing crunch is more severe than it has been throughout the pandemic because so many employees are out at once. “Delta was challenging, but this is different because Omicron is so contagious.”
All Chief Andrew Isaac programs and services have been impacted in some way, but scheduling is particularly disrupted because workers constantly need to accommodate different people being out of the office. “It’s difficult to keep up with because it seems like more staff are either testing positive or are exposed each day,” Bergstrom said. They anticipate the problem will continue for another three or four weeks, which is when cases are projected to begin to drop.
Fairbanks facilities are not alone in struggling with staffing issues; hospital capacity statewide is “very limited” due to staff being out with Covid, the DHSS report states.
Last week, 15,145 cases were reported in Alaska, and there is not yet any relief in sight, as cases in Alaska continue to increase rapidly. On Friday, the state reported 6,542 new cases over the past two days. In Fairbanks, there were 532 new resident cases and 14 new non-resident cases.
In light of the rapid spread, Bergstrom encourages Fairbanksans to do what they can to minimize virus transmission, including masking, distancing and, if people have not done so already, getting vaccinated and boosted. “It’s tough, we all want it to end but we’re just going to have to hold on for a little longer,” Bergstrom said of the pandemic.