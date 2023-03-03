U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

The U.S. Department of Justice bagged a senior Fairbanks U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee after she allegedly stole over $100,000 and falsified bank records over at least three years, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release.

A federal grand jury indicted Kimberly C. Robinson, who worked with the USFWS since 2003. She was arraigned in federal court on Tuesday before the U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott A. Oravec in Fairbanks.