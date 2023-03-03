The U.S. Department of Justice bagged a senior Fairbanks U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee after she allegedly stole over $100,000 and falsified bank records over at least three years, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release.
A federal grand jury indicted Kimberly C. Robinson, who worked with the USFWS since 2003. She was arraigned in federal court on Tuesday before the U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott A. Oravec in Fairbanks.
According to court documents, Robinson was promoted to budget analyst role in 2020 and tasked with reconciling budgets for each office. Her role gave her access to multiple credit cards to pay for for official expenses and travel.
Between 2018 and June 2021, Robinson allegedly “engaged in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service by using her government issued credit cards for unauthorized personal purchases and expenses,” according the DOJ release.
Robinson would then allegedly delete and alter the unauthorized transactions on the credit card statements submitted to supervisor to conceal the scheme.
According to statements at court proceedings, Robinson allegedly embezzled over $100,000 through the scheme.
Robinson faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if found guilty.