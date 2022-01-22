Young climbers from Fairbanks’s Ascension Rock Club will strive to reach new heights during a regional competition this weekend. A group of seven will compete at the USA Climbing Youth Regionals in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.
The bouldering competition, which will include climbers from Alaska and Oregon, is an opportunity to advance to a higher level tournament, which is itself a qualifier for nationals, explained Ascension owner Bird Nelson. Participants are given a few minutes to attempt a route that tests different skills.
“It’s really cool for Fairbanks to have a level of representation,” he said.
“We have a stronger showing this year,” Nelson said, adding that this is one of the larger groups that Ascension has sent. Nelson attributes this to the fact that the gym — which opened in 2015 — has now been around for a few years, so most of the climbers have been training for several years. Nelson also credits the coaches for the increased participation.
“We have two phenomenal coaches” he said, which have “been a huge asset” to the Ascension program.
In most states, local competitions determine the climbers that the state sends to regionals. Given the difficulty of competing in Alaska, however, coaches have a bit more flexibility. Fairbanks climbers compete in competitions hosted by Ascension as well as in Anchorage.
The Ascension coaches selected a group of climbers who have been performing at a high level and demonstrating a commitment to climbing, Nelson said.
Ascension has sent a climber to nationals in the past, and, according to Nelson, hopes to qualify a few this year as well. But, he added, the goal for this weekend is not just about placing.
“More than getting kids to nationals, he said, the hope is “to motivate them to become better climbers.”
For Nelson, climbing is not just about staying fit — a message he hopes to impart to younger climbers. Climbing, he said, “can take you places,” both literally and figuratively. Nelson explained that it has allowed him to see and experience different things, which he wants for Fairbanks youth as well.
Nelson said hje hopes that the competition will motivate Fairbanks youth climbers to “stay involved and experience more than this tiny corner of the world.”