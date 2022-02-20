Lawmakers are eyeing a generous retirement benefits plan for Alaska police officers, state troopers, firefighters and correctional officers in the hope it will address a retention crisis.
A few Fairbanks City Council members are concerned about the bill, saying it will place unforeseen financial liability on the city down the line.
Council members Jim Clark and Jerry Cleworth sponsored a resolution to oppose the bill, now up for consideration in Senate committees. The resolution notes the city has already paid $23 million between 2008 and 2020 to help pay down the unfunded liability created by a now-discontinued state retirement plan.
The council resolution was slated for approval at Monday’s council meeting, but it was held at the request of Valerie Therrien to gather more information and gain input from firefighters. The city resolution will be the subject of a council work session at 7 a.m. Thursday to examine an overhaul to the system.
Overhauling retirement system
House Bill 55, sponsored by Alaska Rep. Andy Josephson last year, would create a “hybrid” retirement system for law enforcement and firefighters under the Alaska Public Employees’ Retirement System.
Alaska’s current public retirement system, called Tier 4, is a defined contribution plan similar to a 401(K) plan and serves as an umbrella for most state and municipal employees.
Defined benefits plans, or traditional pension plans, typically place the majority of financial contributions on employers. The state discontinued any defined benefits in 2005 because of unfunded liability issues.
Employees who paid into the previous system, implemented in 1997 still benefit, while employees hired after June 30, 2006, must use the new system.
The proposed hybrid plan would also pay 45% of the retiree’s highest salary when they retire, instead of the 30% the current pension plan provides. If a public safety employee retired at a salary of $80,000 a year, they would currently receive $24,000 in retirement pay.
The current Tier 4 doesn’t offer cost-of-living allowances, but employer contributions are only 5%, compared to 22% in the past. Employees can contribute pre-taxed 8% of their pay.
Johnson’s bill would bump minimum employer contributions to 12%, provide a flexible employee contribution and include mechanisms to prevent pension “spiking.”
The hybrid plan’s appeal includes allowing public safety employees to retire at 55 after 20 years of service, including defined benefits. It’s intent is to mirror Tier 3, the previous system with the exception of health benefits and cost of living adjustments. Tier 4’s health benefits stipulate access to Medicare at the appropriate age for firefighters and police officers with 25 years of service.
Fairbanks council concerns
Clark said passing a resolution opposing the bill should be timely before it heads to the Senate Finance Committee. He added defined benefits has been a topic of lawmakers since 2018 “but this one has legs.”
Clark said delaying the bill’s progress gives time for other cities and boroughs to better understand possible far-reaching negative fiscal impacts. He said lawmakers have been receiving one-sided information on the bill from unions.
Cleworth said he has heard the conversation for years but restoring defined benefits provisions isn’t worth it, especially after the unfunded liability cost the city millions.
“Imagine what we could have done with that money here in the city,” Cleworth said.
Cleworth said the city currently pays “22 cents on the dollar” for retirement benefits. In the private sector, he said, an employer could provide Social Security and a 401(k) plan and “still save money.”
Cleworth noted city employees in the Tier 4 system are essentially paying for retirees vested in previous, more generous systems at their own expense. Another concern is that the return of defined benefits would place Alaska and the city in a fiscally precarious spot if the economy turns sour and it cannot afford requirements under H.R. 55.
“The bottom line is you are making a promise when you do not have a secure source to fund it,” Cleworth said. “If there is going to be debt, it will be paid for by the state and the city taxpayers.”
Retention crisis
When Johnson initially put up his bill last year, he did so to address what he considered a revolving-door issue of public safety employees leaving the state.
“One of Alaska’s greatest public safety challenges has become employee retention and recruitment,” Johnson wrote in his sponsor statement.
Firefighters and others have submitted written testimony since the bill was introduced, including many Fairbanks firefighters.
In a Jan. 27 written testimony, Fairbanks veteran firefighter Zach Rittel said he’s observed the fallout since the state shifted retirement plans, including retention issues.
“We are constantly losing dedicated and skilled firefighters to out of state jobs,” Rittel wrote. “Half of the department is under three years on the job, this has significant effects in familiarity, area knowledge, operations experience and makes everything we do more hazardous and less effective.”
Continuous recruit training has been an expensive and intense process, he added, that “away from responding to emergencies and takes the place of mastery-level training.”
The current plan also allows employees to take their accrued pension and leave five years.
Fairbanks firefighter and union official Nick Clark, in his written testimony, said it’s become a cause for concern.
“[Fairbank Fire Department] has turned into a short-term training department for good people to work their resumes and move on,” Clark wrote. “We hire some amazing people that would spend their career at FFD if we had a retirement system that provided some dignity when it came time to retire.”