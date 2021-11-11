The Fairbanks City Council advanced a resolution allowing all-purpose vehicles on public roadways with speed limits of 30 miles per hour maximum. The issue will be taken up again at the next regular meeting on Nov. 22. The council also considered whether to extend Mayor Jim Matherly’s emergency order declaration but ultimately decided to vote during a meeting on Dec. 6.
ATVs on roads
The resolution, introduced by Matherly and Councilmember Aaron Gibson, was in response to a recent statewide regulation change. The state will allow all-terrain vehicles, including four-wheelers and side-by-sides but not snowmachines, on roadways with speed limits of 45 miles per hour or below.
In Fairbanks, this would include busy roads such as Airport Way. “The Council finds that the 45 mile per hour maximum speed limit would include roadways that are not appropriate for all-purpose vehicle operation,” the resolution reads.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s regulation gave local governments the authority to opt out within their jurisdictions.
For the most part, the council seemed uneasy about the idea of allowing ATVs on Fairbanks streets, but the resolution ultimately garnered enough votes to advance. Councilmember Valerie Therrien attempted to add an amendment that would effectively ban ATVs on any streets, but the amendment failed and the resolution moved forward in its original form.
There were several concerns about the safety of ATVs, the potential increase in accidents and difficulties enforcing traffic rules.
Both Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee and Fire Chief Tod Chambers were against the resolution.
“There’s all kinds of problems that are going to arise out of this,” Dupee said. For example, there is nothing requiring car seats or safety belts.
Even with a limit 15 miles per hour lower than that put in place by the state, Dupee believes the change presents a safety issue and will make it difficult for officers to enforce traffic laws. “Even at 30 mph, I can just see huge problems,” he emphasized.
Chambers said that he “can’t in good conscience support putting these vehicles on the roads.” “It would just be a matter of time” before there is an accident, he explained. Chambers urged councilmembers to think about what protection ATVs provide riders.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth pointed out that motorcycles are allowed on roads and so it is hypocritical to prohibit ATVs. However, Chambers said, “Motorcycles don’t win [in accidents].”
Nathan Belz, a civil engineering professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, testified against the resolution during the citizen comment period. “Fairbanks is a small urban area,” Belz said. “There are many mobility options and I don’t believe ATVs need to be one of them.”
According to Belz, Federal and nonprofit agencies advise against allowing ATVs on roads, and states that have adopted similar measures have seen an uptick in accidents.
Councilmember June Rodgers, who was against the resolution, said she was “just real concerned,” by what she had heard from residents such as Belz. She was worried about accidents and believed that the council, because it has the power to opt out of the state regulation, should vote to do so. “I don’t want to be responsible,” Rodgers said.
Other council members were undecided or supportive of the resolution. Cleworth said he was not necessarily in favor of the initiative but was “not quite to the point of banning it,” because he did not want to prevent people from traveling through residential areas to access rivers or trails. “I think that we should at least give this a chance,” Gibson said.
Councilmember Jim Clark was in favor of the change, saying that he believes drivers will be responsible and capable.
Disaster emergency declaration
The council also briefly discussed whether or not to terminate the Mayor’s Covid-19 disaster emergency declaration.
According to the resolution, introduced by Gibson, under the current circumstances the decoration is “no longer warranted.” In particular, Gibson said, he wanted to take up whether or not to continue to allow council members and the public to participate in meetings virtually. This is currently only allowed due to the emergency order.
Therrien wanted to keep the declaration in place, arguing that the pandemic is not over. Moreover, she believes the virtual participation option “has been really helpful to outreach to the community.”
Gibson agreed that the possibility for virtual participation has been beneficial. However, he said, the emergency declaration ends at the end of the year, and the Council needs to have a discussion about what to do moving forward. “Covid is never going away,” he said, “We need to start figuring out how to live with it and how to run the city going forward.”
If people are in favor of keeping the virtual option, there is the potential to do so. But Gibson said they cannot simply keep extending the emergency order. Instead, they should consider changing the rules or rewriting the ordinance“ instead of just pushing the easy button.”
Ultimately, the Council voted to postpone further discussion on the matter until their first meeting in December.