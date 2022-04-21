A Fairbanks-based chiropractor is facing criminal charges and has had his medical license suspended after he allegedly inappropriately touched a female patient during treatment last year.
Dr. Norman Todd Lovell, 58, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault related to the alleged incident, which occurred on March 24, 2021.
According to court documents, Lovell allegedly touched a 23-year-old patient’s breasts during a chiropractic exam last year. He reportedly knew that the victim was unaware that a sexual act was being committed.
Additional details about the alleged abuse were not immediately available due to pending charging documents.
As a result of the reported abuse, the Alaska Board of Chiropractic Examiners suspended Lovell’s chiropractic physician license on April 6.
“Based on the review of information, the reviewing board member found Dr. Lovell unsafe to practice due to his inappropriate sexual contact with a patient,” the board ordered suspension read. “The reviewing Board member concluded the respondent poses a clear and immediate danger to public health and safety if he continues to practice.”
Lovell is the owner of Ridgeview Chiropractic, 570 Riverstone Way, in West Fairbanks. His medical license will remain suspended until he can demonstrate “that he is fit to practice in a manner consistent with public safety,” according to the document.
He was indicted March 25 by a Fairbanks grand jury, arraigned last week, and is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court for an omnibus hearing on May 19.
An employee at Ridgeview Chiropractic declined to comment on the matter.