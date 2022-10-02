A Fairbanks flooring company owner pleaded guilty in federal court to providing kickbacks, estimated by the government to be worth as much as $150,000, in exchange for work on Fort Wainwright and has agreed to fully cooperate with an ongoing federal investigation.

Benjamin McCulloch, owner of McCulloch Commercial Flooring Inc., provided a 2017 Ford Explorer, a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle, Apple watches, TVs, a camera and camera lens, binoculars, workout equipment and cash payments in exchange for favorable treatment related to “prime contracts for construction services” at multiple Fort Wainwright facilities, reads an eight-page indictment filed in U.S. District Court for Alaska on Aug. 25.

