The Alaska Judicial Council on Tuesday nominated four people to fill an upcoming Alaska Supreme court vacancy.
The short list includes Fairbanks attorney Aimee Oravec, general counsel for Doyon Utilities. The other nominees include Anchorage Superior Court Judge Dani Crosby, Sitka Superior Court Judge Jude Pate and Kate Demarest, an assistant attorney general with Alaska’s Department of Law.
Oravec graduated from St. Louis-based Washington University School of Law in 1998 and practiced law for 24 years, 23 of them in Alaska.
In her June statement to AJC, Oravec wrote that “Alaska has afforded me many opportunities to learn and grow as an attorney, and as a person. I have represented indigent clients; litigated civil, administrative and appellate cases; and worked as a corporate, regulatory, and employment lawyer, most recently, as an in-house advisor.”
The list was forwarded to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office, who has 45 days to select his choice.
Whoever Dunleavy chooses will replace the seat vacated by Chief Justice Daniel Winfree, who retires Feb. 6 as he turns 70, the mandatory retirement age for Alaska judges. The Supreme Court has already elected Peter J. Maassen as the high court’s new Chief Justice.
The Alaska Judicial Council, responsible for selecting nominees for Alaska’s court system, met Monday and Tuesday to conduct public testimony and interviews with seven candidates interested in the position, according to a news release.
Oravec and Crosby received unanimous support from the council, while Demarest and Crosby were each nominated on a 5-1 vote. Soldotna-based council member Kirstie Babcock voted against Demarest’s nomination, while Gearldine Simon voted against Crosby.
Demarest was also nominated as one of several candidates to fill an Anchorage Superior Court vacancy; if Dunleavy selects her to fill the spot, she won’t be considered for the high court.
Six of the seven AJC members cast the vote, while Winfree, who chairs the council, serves as a tiebreaker in case of a split vote.
The other three applicants, including Kotzebue Superior Court Judge Paul Roetman, Anchorage attorney Holly Wells and Department of Law lawyer Margaret Paton-Walsh were rejected.
Alaska’s constitution requires that nominees and appointments are made based on merit, not political affiliation or preference. The AJC must also submit a minimum of two candidates to the governor.
Whoever gets selected will be Dunleavy’s third selection since initially being elected governor in 2018. Maassen, who retires in 2025 when he reaches retirement age, will allow Dunleavy to appoint a fourth justice before his term expires in 2026.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.