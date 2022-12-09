In court
Comstock

The Alaska Judicial Council on Tuesday nominated four people to fill an upcoming Alaska Supreme court vacancy.

The short list includes Fairbanks attorney Aimee Oravec, general counsel for Doyon Utilities. The other nominees include Anchorage Superior Court Judge Dani Crosby, Sitka Superior Court Judge Jude Pate and Kate Demarest, an assistant attorney general with Alaska’s Department of Law.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.