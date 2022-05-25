Fairbanks International Airport became the first international airport in the state to host a large drone launch.
The Sentry, an unmanned aircraft owned by the University of Alaska Fairbanks, took off and landed in the airport’s general aviation area on Sunday. The successful flight opens the door for future opportunities for drone integration throughout the state.
The Sentry drone, which weighs nearly 300 pounds and boasts a 13-foot wingspan, was part of a Federal Aviation Administration Part 139 certification. This means that the aircraft took off and landed according to a designated flight pattern, just as all other aircraft do.
The drone was controlled remotely by UAF personnel in the ground control station on the airport’s East Ramp. The controllers communicated with air traffic controllers in the same way that pilots do. In other words, “The Sentry was treated like any other aircraft,” a news release from UAF explains. This is the goal behind the exercise.
The objective of the Sunday flight, which was the product of years of collaboration between state and federal entities, is to ultimately integrate drones into controlled airspace, according to the UAF statement. “This flight is an important first step in developing a drone economy in Alaska,” explained Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Director Cathy Cahill.
Allowing drones to take off and land in airports alongside other aircraft will ultimately benefit Alaskans, Cahill added. Specifically, in the future drones could be used “to help Alaskans when we need it the most,” such as during disasters and emergencies, including delivering supplies during search and rescues. Large drones could also be used to deliver cargo to Alaskan communities.
Fairbanks International Airport is now “on the map as a [Unmanned Aircraft Systems] hub which opens opportunities throughout Alaska,” reads a statement from Fairbanks International Airport.
The Sentry’s flight was a collaborative effort between UAF, the FAA, the Fairbanks International Airport, and the Alaska Department of Transportation.