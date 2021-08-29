A 17-year-old high school student was arrested Thursday after allegedly admitting to setting a series of fires that have terrorized the community of Two Rivers since May.
The suspect, Jamison Gallion, was identified as a person of interest after surveillance footage showed him filling a fuel container at Chena Hot Springs Gas around 11 p.m. Aug. 22, approximately an hour before Two Rivers Lodge was set ablaze, according to charging documents. The fire was the 11th suspicious blaze in the community since mid-May.
During questioning, Gallion reportedly admitted to setting seven fires in the Two Rivers community, but authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Although no one was injured, the fires caused an estimated $943,833 of property damage, according to charging documents. While the arrest brings some closure, many questions remain unanswered.
“When you talk about arson it’s really difficult to give a general description of a typical arsonist because their motives vary,” said Dr. Mark Zelig, a member of the American Board of Forensic Psychology. “A lot of times you don’t know until you catch them.”
According to a study published in the FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin, the three most common offender-based motives for arson are vandalism, excitement and revenge. The report states that, “generally ... juveniles commit excitement crimes and vandalism, while adults tend to commit revenge and crime concealment offenses.”
Vandalism — According to the report, individuals in this category live primarily in lower middle class homes with both parents. Their fires often occur during the morning and afternoon hours on the weekdays of the school year, with minimal activity reported during the summer months. Many live within one mile of the crime scene and a majority report being accompanied by one or more individuals at the time of the offense.
Excitement — According to the report, mostly juveniles commit arson and related crimes merely for the excitement. Offenders in this category no longer live with both parents. These offenders ignite fires with materials on hand during the afternoon and evening hours and often live within one mile from the crime scene. Most commit the crime alone. The post-offense behavior of many excitement motivated offenders showed that they remained at the crime scene.
Revenge - Revenge-seeking adults made up a large majority of the revenge-motivated offenders, the report stated. Most of the offenders plan their revenge, targeting residential properties. The revenge-motivated offender chooses evening and early morning hours during the weekends in the fall and winter months. They most frequently ignite fires with materials on hand or flammable liquids.
While Gallion’s motivations remain unknown, Zelig cautions the public from jumping to conclusions.
“A given arsonist could have a number of different motives, it’s not like they just signed up for one of them,” he said. “It is a cause for so many different sets of motivations.”
Gallion was arraigned Friday in Fairbanks Superior Court and is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 2. He is charged with two counts of arson I, five counts of arson II, four counts of burglary II, as well as multiple counts of criminal mischief, according to court documents.
He is currently being held at Fairbanks Youth Facility on a $1,000,000 cash performance bond.