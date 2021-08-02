From booths that beckon with brightly colored snow cones and puffs of cotton candy to midway rides like the Ferris wheel and Slingshot, the carnival attractions at the Tanana Valley State Fair are brought to fairgoers by Mike and Anne Mills of Willow. The couple — along with their three children — own and operate them all.
The Mills are the folks largely responsible for making the Tanana Valley State Fair and other summer fairs across Alaska the old-fashioned fun that visitors have come to expect and enjoy. The 10-day Fairbanks fair, which runs through Aug. 8, is a favorite summer tradition offering exhibits, live music and, of course, the carnival. For the Mills, owners of A-1 Midway, the carnival business is a family legacy that Mike Mills’
grandfather started and that his father followed, operating carnival attractions and midway rides in Canada.
Mike Mills grew up in the business. After spending his childhood helping run the family’s fair attractions, Mike moved to Alaska with his wife, Anne, and their young children.
“It was a proud moment to move from Canada to the states,” Mike said.
Today, the Mills run close to 20 different attractions at summer fairs across Alaska, from games of skill like Duck Pond, Fishy Fish and Balloon Darts to classic rides that define the fair experience.
“The kids get up and come to work with Mom and Dad,” Mike said about operating the carnival midway. The couple brings an RV camper to the fairgrounds where they host and manage the rides. The entire family, including their Yorkies, come along.
“We work on them, we live on them,” Mike said as he and Anne kept a watchful eye on the midway entertainment Sunday, as hundreds of people attended the attractions.
Not only do the Mills’ own and operate many of the rides and booths, they transport the equipment in large trucks to outdoor venues from their home in Willow. “Everyone knows where we are,” said Mike about the carnival attractions that he maintains and stores on the family’s property.
The Covid outbreak idled fairs across the nation in 2020. A-1 Midway was no different. “We missed a whole year,” Anne Mills said. But this summer things are picking up. The Mills say that people seem eager to have fun again. They expect that business will be back fully in 2022.
Pie-eating games to scavenger hunts
The Tanana Valley State Fair is nearing a century old. The Fairbanks fair offers outdoor entertainment that is a reminder of a bygone era without computers, TVs or other at-home entertainment.
The fair retains many of its downhome attractions, from pie-eating contests, sack races and scavenger hunts to a quilting show, livestock exhibits and a bake-off. There is plenty of locally grown music and other live entertainment. Sunday, the line-up included the Alaska Opry Stars and the Fairbanks Community Band.
Not to miss is the livestock; a visit to the Rotary Show Arena and Golden Wheels Pavilion offers a special kind of live entertainment. Poultry, pigeons, horses and rabbits are among the ribbon-collectors for best in show. Sunday’s dairy and specialty goat show highlighted Alaska’s farm tradition.
Anyone who has attended carnivals at Alaska Raceway Park, the Deltana Fair, Keinai State Fair, the Wasilla Summer Fest or this week’s Tanana Valley State Fair have enjoyed entertainment by A-1 Midway. Whether it’s munching on candy apples, taking a spin on the Tilta Whirl, or experiencing the Sling Shot, the attractions are courtesy of the Mills family and their dedication to the carnival experience.
“It takes a strong work ethic. We work hard,” Mike about the carnival business. Mike and Anne sat at a park bench Sunday not far from the cotton candy and snow cone booth as they watched the fair in action, a cacophony of crowds, neon lights and the clank-clank and whoosh of midway rides.
The midway is a big front-end investment for the Mills, with inspections running up to $10,000 per year. All the rides and equipment must pass a review before the summer season starts.
An advantage for the Mills to owning and operating a summer carnival business is having their three children nearby. For the kids, it’s a constant adventure. Asked if they jump on the rides for some family time after the fair closes at night, Mike Mills said no, but he does let his staff enjoy the entertainment when the crowds leave for the evening.
This year it has been hard to find enough people to run the rides and attractions. The Mills employ about 50 people for the Tanana Valley State Fair.
“Some workers stay for five minutes, and others come back year after year,” Mike Mills said. “Hiring has always been a little issue. Now it’s a pretty big issue. This year everyone is getting a lot of overtime to fill in the gaps.”
Plan ahead before your visit
The Mills know a thing or two about carnivals, which they work and attend year after year. They offered tips for making the most of the experience.
Try taking the family on a weekday. Friday through Sunday, fairs tend to be packed, with long lines and even longer waits. That is not the case on weekdays, especially at the start of the week.
It’s not a bad idea to do some homework. Find the fair online and get to know the attractions and the schedule for events. A little advance planning helps individuals and families make the most out of their time at the fair. Be sure to pack and drink lots of water, and to buy refreshments while there. It’s hot outdoors this summer.
And which rides do the Mills recommend? Among their favorites are the swings, the Zipper (which flips people upside down) and of course the Ferris wheel.
When Alaska’s summer carnival season ends, Mike and Anne continue to stay busy. Mike maintains and keeps the rides and attractions running in top condition. He is a welder and works year around. Anne has her hands full with three young children under 12.
“We love Alaska, and we love what we do,” Mike said. “This is a competitive industry. There’s really nothing else like it.”