The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed new national drinking water safety standards for “forever chemicals,” otherwise known as Per and Polyfluorinated Substances(or PFAS).
The family of chemicals is linked to liver damage, certain cancers and high cholesterol.
“This is a tremendous step forward in the right direction,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said on Tuesday. “For decades PFAS chemicals have been widely used in industry and consumer products.”
PFAS chemicals have been used for decades in everything from personal care products to nonstick cookware.
PFOA and PFOS are two most widely discussed chemicals, linked to firefighting suppressant foam, which pose significant risk to the water table, including the use of fire suppression foam used to combat high-intensity fires and during firefighting training.
Such firefighting foam almost always makes its way into an area’s groundwater, causing it to spread.
Current recommended lifetime health advisories recommend taking action if groundwater PFOA/PFOS levels exceed 70 parts per trillion. The advisory was lowered to near zero last year.
The EPA proposal would regulate PFOA and PFOS as individual contaminants and reduce the level to 4 parts per trillion. An additional PFAS would be added to the contaminants list, including PFNA, PFHxS, PFBS, and GenX, which “should not exceed 1 part per trillion” individually or in combination.
The PFAS family contains 12,000 known types.
The EPA’s proposed regulations
If adopted, public water agencies would be required to monitor for these systems, notify the public and reduce contamination if levels exceed the new standards.
“We anticipate when fully implemented, this rule will prevent thousands of deaths and reduce tens of thousands of serious PFAS-attributable illnesses,” Regan said.
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation notes that the new limits reflect what technology can test for. Alaska lacks its own PFAS drinking water regulations, but the DEC said it will implement the new EPA’s new standards if finalized, starting with water testing.
Monitoring would be done on a quarterly basis in the first year to establish a baseline and treatment requirements.
“DEC applauds EPA’s leadership on this long-awaited rulemaking and is actively evaluating the impacts this may have on Alaskan water systems,” the agency stated upon announcement.
Alaska DEC reports lists 469 sites where PFAS contaminated soil, water and groundwater, including several within the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
According to an independent study released by the Alaska nonprofit Alaska Community Action on Toxins, 15 bodies of water in the borough and in the Anchorage area had extremely high levels.
Pam Miller, ACAT’s executive director, welcomed the EPA’s new proposed regulations.
“It’s a stunning announcement and this came at an opportune time, not a moment too soon,” Miller said. “We know there are many places around the state — Fairbanks, Anchorage and rural communities — that are contaminated.”
Miller remains skeptical that DEC will act quickly on any new adopted policies given its lack of PFAS regulations. But she added the proposed EPA regulations have some flaws.
“These standards only apply to public water standards,” Miller said. “There are many parts of the state where people are on private wells, and I think the state needs to come to terms with the fact that the people on private wells need to be protected as well.”
To alleviate Eielson AFB concerns in Moose Creek, the Air Force and Army Corps of Engineers invested $41 million to hook Moose Creek homes to the city of North Pole’s water system.
The city of Fairbanks took preemptive measures starting in 2015 to address PFOA/PFOS levels after discovering a plume from the Fairbanks Regional Fire Training Center was spreading in the groundwater. It spent $5.4 million in mitigation efforts including capping groundwater wells, 200 monitoring wells and the hook-up of 75 affected properties to city water systems.
However, Fairbanks officials voiced concerns about tightened levels and addressed it in the city council’s legislative priorities. The initial concern was the amount would be reduced to a level considered impossible to manage.
The city filed a civil lawsuit in 2019 against two manufacturers of the foam in order to recoup costs.
Fairbanks Chief of Staff Michael Sanders said by email Friday that the city has monitored proposed changes closely.
“I’m not sure if there is any community in the United States that won’t be affected by the proposed changes,” Sanders said. “The city has tried to be a leader in PFAS mitigation and I suspect we will continue to do so, but I’m not certain what that will look like yet.”
Sen. Jesse Kiehl, D-Juneau, recently introduced new legislation that would ban the use of PFAS-containing suppression foam for all state and local firefighting agencies. The bill acknowledges some limitations, such as federal policy requiring PFAS-based foams for airports and other sites. It also provides an exemption for the oil and gas industry.
Kiehl testified in a February Senate committee meeting that he expects the Pentagon and Federal Aviation Administration to suspend use once military specification testing show alternatives have the same benefit.
The Pentagon announced this week that it plans to entirely phase out use of PFAS-firefighting foam in 2024; it will also stop purchasing it later this year.
However, the Pentagon hasn’t released a list of PFAS-free fire-suppressing foams.
Kiehl noted in his testimony that several countries use PFAS-free foam at major international airports, including London’s Heathrow Airport, Australia’s Sydney Airport and Dubai International in the United Arab Emirates.