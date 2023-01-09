The state is being asked for more proof of claims that the Fairbanks North Star Borough is on track to cut air pollution in half in the next two years.
The state of Alaska also has the coming months to shore up its case to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency why some pollution control measures used in the Lower 48, such as requiring ultra low sulfur diesel, wouldn’t work well here.
In addition, the state must explain why regulating motor vehicle emissions would produce only negligible results and justify a waiver proposed for top-performing coal-burning equipment.
The Fairbanks area is projected to reach attainment with the Clean Air Act by 2025, according to modeling commissioned by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. The EPA holds that the modeling was “outdated and does not reflect the current state of scientific knowledge about meteorological and photochemical processes contributing to PM2.5 formation,” reads a statement being published in the Federal Register on Tuesday.
Areas of Fairbanks and North Pole are on a federal watchlist with some of the worst episodic PM2.5 pollution in the country. Pollution levels are half of what they were in 2014, but efforts to come into attainment with the Clean Air Act have stalled.
The EPA is asking the state to produce a new analysis that shows “generally linear progress or stepwise progress in reducing emissions on an annual basis.”
The agency evaluated the state of Alaska’s clean-air plan for Fairbanks and found that “Alaska did not adopt and implement all available control measures.”
The EPA wants area power plants to do more to control emissions of sulfur, a byproduct of coal burning and a precursor to PM2.5, a particulate believed to be responsible for tens of thousands of premature deaths in the United States every year. The particulate is at the center of a federal lawsuit involving Fairbanks.
Coffee roasters and char broilers are also impacted with rules pertaining to their operations being “disapproved,” according to the statement being published in the Federal Register.
A 60-day public comment period to the EPA is now underway. The agency plans to make a final determination on the clean-air plan by the end of the year.
Casey Sixkiller, administrator of EPA’s Region 10 office in Seattle, said in a statement that he looks forward to working with state and local officials to improve the clean-air plan for Fairbanks.
“Over the past 13-plus years, the state and borough have achieved important reductions in particulate levels, however, Fairbanks residents continue to endure potentially dangerous wintertime particulate pollution,” Sixkiller said.
If the EPA rejects portions of the state’s pollution clean-up plan, known as the State Implementation Plan, or SIP, that could trigger an 18-month sanctions clock, putting federal highway funding in jeopardy.
Presently, the EPA holds that “Alaska did not adopt and implement all available and required control measures as part of the control strategy for either the Fairbanks Serious Plan or Fairbanks 189(d) Plan. Therefore, Alaska did not necessarily adopt and implement all control measures that collectively achieve attainment as expeditiously as possible.”
The EPA is also questioning the state’s projected date of reaching compliance. The state must prove that the best available control measures are in place or provide an economic or technical reason for infeasibility, according to EPA officials.
“If you can’t install it, you have to demonstrate why not,” said Matt Jentgen, a senior environmental protection specialist.
The Clean Air Act reportedly requires the Fairbanks North Star Borough to be in compliance no later than October 2025, according to an EPA news release.
Prior pollution control plans submitted by the state of Alaska have failed to reduce particulates levels to meet the federal standard. Portions of the Fairbanks North Star Borough have been out of compliance with the Clean Air Act since 2006.
The EPA has provided millions of dollars to pay for new heating systems in Fairbanks and North Pole.
Homes and businesses are under tight restrictions for what can come out of chimneys and tailpipes on cold winter days when the air is stagnant. Wood and coal are the most tightly-restricted fuels. The EPA wants wood sellers to do more reporting on wood moisture content.
Citizens for Clean Air, Alaska Community Action on Toxics and the Sierra Club are plaintiffs in a lawsuit accusing the EPA of a “pattern of delay and inaction” with respect to air pollution in Fairbanks.