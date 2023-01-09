The state is being asked for more proof of claims that the Fairbanks North Star Borough is on track to cut air pollution in half in the next two years.

The state of Alaska also has the coming months to shore up its case to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency why some pollution control measures used in the Lower 48, such as requiring ultra low sulfur diesel, wouldn’t work well here.

