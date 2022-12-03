As the federal government moves forward with plans to block the Pebble Mine, the state of Alaska is threatening to sue. A final decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected within 60 days.
“Rest assured,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement, “my administration will stand up for the rights of Alaskans, Alaska property owners and Alaska’s future.”
The Biden administration is proposing a ban on waste disposal that would hinder the long-planned gold and copper mine being sought in the headwaters of the Kvichak and Nushagak Rivers, two major rivers that feed Bristol Bay, home to one of the world’s most productive wild salmon fisheries.
If built, the Pebble Mine would be one of the largest mines in the world. Opponents say the mine is risky and likely to pollute Bristol Bay.
On Thursday, Casey Sixkiller, Region 10 administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, recommended that the agency “prohibit and restrict the use of certain waters in the Bristol Bay watershed as disposal sites for certain discharges of dredged or fill material associated with developing the Pebble Deposit.”
The move drew the praise of environmental groups.
“Bristol Bay is home to one of the last strong salmon runs in the world,” reads a statement from Dyani Chapman, Alaska Environment state director. “To keep it that way, we must ensure the headwaters remain free of mining, dams and other destructive industrial activities.”
But if the Biden administration follows through, Attorney General Treg Taylor will “defend Alaska’s rights in court.”
The state holds that the EPA is planning a blanket prohibition on developing upwards of 300 square miles of state-owned land, a dangerous precedent, according to the governor’s office.
“Alarmingly, it lays the foundation to stop any development project, mining or non mining, in any area of Alaska with wetlands and fish-bearing streams,” reads a news release from the governor’s office.
The veto is premature because the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and the Alaska Department of Natural Resources have yet to weigh in, according to the governor.
The EPA also failed to demonstrate why the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was wrong when concluding that the proposed mine’s affect on the Bristol Bay salmon fishery would be insignificant.
“The recent decision on the Pebble Mine, which is solely located on state land, is the wrong decision,” Dunleavy said. “The state of Alaska does resource development better than any other place on the planet, and I challenge others to prove that wrong.”
