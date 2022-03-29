The Environmental Protection Agency produced a litany of concerns and recommendations related to the planned Manh Choh mine near Tetlin in a Feb. 11 letter to the Army Corps of Engineers.
The EPA’s letter was submitted as part of the public comment period on the mine’s permitting, overseen by the Army Corps of Engineers and mostly connected with wetland and environmental impacts.
The Manh Choh gold mine project — a joint venture project between Kinross Alaska and Contango Ore — plans to begin ore extraction in late 2023 and run over five years. EPA concerns are related to wetlands and streams in the proposed operation zone, including transporting ore from the mine located on Tetlin tribe land to the Alaska Highway via a gravel road.
Impacted waterways include the Tanana River, Tok River and Tetlin Lake.
Anna Atchison, Kinross Alaska’s director of external communications, told the News-Miner a final decision hasn’t been made yet by the Army Corps.
“It is our understanding that they may request additional information,” Atchison said. “The selected route minimizes environmental impact and extensive environmental studies were conducted prior to permit submittal, including wetlands delineations.”
Water impacts
Water impact concerns involve potentially hazardous chemicals common in mining projects — such as mercury, arsenic and acid — contaminating nearby waters and either directly or indirectly impacting human health.
According to the permit application, the project requires water quality certification from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.
The EPA noted the Manh Choh project includes a mitigation plan to “establish productive wildlife habitat upon completion of mining and reclamation at the mine site that aligns with the goals and land use objectives of the Native Village of Tetlin.”
Kinross plans to incorporate a number of mitigation efforts, including treatment of any wastewater before it’s discharged and erosion control measures, according to the project permit. Treatment would primarily occur by microfiltration followed by reverse osmosis and would be sized to handle peak flows from the mine.
However, the EPA letter said the plan does not appear to include any temporary impacts or damage during the mining operation. Additionally, the EPA noted that the permit application doesn’t quantify the size of the area expected to be impacted.
Gravel roads and transportation plan
According to the mining permit, two gravel roads would be built five miles from the Alaska Highway to the Manh Choh mine access road. Both roads would run parallel to Tetlin Village Road and part of the village road would be realigned.
The EPA’s letter said the permit didn’t disclose the impact the use of the roads would have on surrounding wetlands, especially if they are in use 24 hours a day. The agency’s concerns are that fugitive dust would impact local waters and noise would impact local birdlife and wildlife.
The EPA recommended further analysis for alternative haul routes, especially if they don’t directly impact local waterways or wetlands. The EPA also recommended securing more details about transportation routes and times.
Atchison said the gravel road route was selected based on minimizing environmental impacts and consideration of existing features in partnership with the Native Village of Tetlin.
Under review
The Army Corps of Engineers is currently reviewing the EPA’s comments, John Budnick said in a Monday email to the News-Miner. Budnick is a public affairs specialist for the Army Corps of Engineers Alaska Division.
“USACE is committed to maintaining and restoring the Nation’s aquatic resources, while allowing reasonable development through fair, flexible and balanced permit decisions,” Budnick said.
Highway use
The EPA also noted the permit doesn’t acknowledge the planned use of the Alaska Highway to transport the ore.
Kinross Alaska has conducted numerous public meetings about hauling ore on the highway, including the number of trucks and its interpretation of traffic impacts.
The mining application doesn’t include the use of the public highways.
The Alaska Department of Transportation on Friday announced it will hire an independent contractor to conduct a study on impacts of the ore hauling and establish an advisory committee.
Danielle Tessen, spokesperson for DOT Northern Region, said the decision was prompted by overall safety concerns and not any one item.
“We heard a ton of public comments about safety on this corridor,” Tessen said. Tessen said DOT does hire other consultants for similar topics.
Tessen said DOT has been attending Kinross public meetings to gather information, and that the state has had improvement projects slated for the corridor for years before Kinross announced its project.
Committee members will come from a diverse selection and will review the work made by the independent contractor and make recommendations.
Tessen said the state still needs to solicit bids for the independent contractor and still needs to establish the committee, but once established would address the public’s concerns.
“Safety is our top priority at DOT and these two tools are ways in which we can respond and ensure that priority,” Tessen said.
Tessen said DOT will ensure transparency, including its website, dot.alaska.gov/nreg/tetlintofortknox.
Atchison said Kinross sees the independent analysis and advisory committee as an “opportunity for continued community input and dialogue — something we have focused on since day one. And we look forward to continuing the discussion with each stakeholder expected to have a seat on this particular committee.”