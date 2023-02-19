The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it will make $18.9 million available for Alaska to drinking water contamination issues such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
The funding comes from a Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provided to all states and territories, according to the EPA news release. The pot of money will be “made available to communities as grants through EPA’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities (EC-SDC) Grant Program.”
“Alaskans deserve clean, safe drinking water,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller in the news release.
Sixkiller added the grants will allow investments to “safeguard Alaska’s drinking water and protect communities from these dangerous chemicals.”
The state of Alaska will decide where to allocate the money.
Additionally, the EPA will provide an implementation for states and communities “with the information necessary to use this funding to address local water quality and public health challenges.”
Several communities across Alaska have to contend with PFAS and PFOS contamination, either in water or in soil. PFAS is also known “forever chemicals,” a family of 4,700 highly persistent chemicals that don’t occur in nature.”
The chemicals are used in industrial and consumer products including specialized foam that was used to extinguish fires.
The areas around North Pole and Moose Creek have to contend with PFAS contamination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry conducted a number of forums in May 2022 about the Moose Creek community.
The agencies also released a report detailing that a group of Moose Creek residents showed higher levels of PFAS in their system than the national level. PFAS had previously been detected by the Air Force in wells near Eielson Air Force Base.
To reduce the risk of exposure, the Air Force and Army Corps of Engineers invested $41 million to hook Moose Creek homes to the City of North Pole’s water system.
Separately, the city of Fairbanks implemented its own mitigation efforts in 2017 and 2018 after discovering a plume of PFAS in the ground. The city hooked 75 affected properties into the city’s water system, capped the impacted wells and set up 200 monitoring wells.
The PFAS plume was caused by firefighting foam use at the Fairbanks Regional Fire Training Center, off 39th Avenue, over the decades. It extends from the training center and travels in a northwesterly direction.
The city launched a lawsuit against 3M Co. and Tyco Fire Products, two manufacturers of the firefighting foam, in 2019 to recoup its mitigation costs, an estimated $5.3 million.
The state is monitoring similar concerns about a plume near the Fairbanks International Airport’s firefighting training area.
The EPA’s current liftetime health advisory for PFAS levels is 70 parts per trillion, which has been in place since 2016.
Both the city of Fairbanks and the state have provided alternative water solutions for properties had 65 parts per trillion.