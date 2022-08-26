Earthjustice announced on Thursday that it has filed a lawsuit to stop an Australian company from exploring for oil on the North Slope.

The Project Peregrine, located about 40 miles south of ConocoPhillips’ Willow prospect — which is also being contested by Earthjustice — involves multiple drilling locations in the southeast corner of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

