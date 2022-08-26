Earthjustice announced on Thursday that it has filed a lawsuit to stop an Australian company from exploring for oil on the North Slope.
The Project Peregrine, located about 40 miles south of ConocoPhillips’ Willow prospect — which is also being contested by Earthjustice — involves multiple drilling locations in the southeast corner of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
Australia’s 88 Energy is drilling exploration wells and have a prospective resource base of 2.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, according to Upstream, a global oil and gas news source.
88 Energy’s discoveries have the potential to cause even more CO2 to be released into the atmosphere than the Willow project, according to Earthjustice.
“We are rapidly approaching a ‘point of no return’ where the worst effects of climate change will wreak havoc across the Earth,” reads a complaint filed in U.S. District Court.
Kara Moriarty, president and CEO of the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, said environmental groups are being disingenuous by suggesting no new oil won’t be needed during the transition to green energy.
“The hyperbole and misleading comparisons do not recognize the fact that traditional sources of energy are in demand for decades to come,” she wrote. “Trying to shut down Alaskan projects only shifts oil production to areas of the globe that truly do not care about the environment.”
Moriarty objected to a claim by Earthjustice that “extracting and burning the quantity of oil that could be found at the Peregrine site would be the carbon equivalent of emissions from 173 coal-fired power plants operating for a year.” The claim is founded in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s greenhouse gas emissions calculator, according to Earthjustice.
“It is wrong to compare decades of oil production to one year of hypothetical coal-generation and it is disingenuous to suggest that new oil won’t be required during the energy transition,” Moriarty wrote.
Earthjustice is representing the Sierra Club, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace USA in challenging the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s approval of Peregrine, an exploratory drilling program entering its third year.
“This is a case about BLM’s [the U.S. Bureau of Land Management] decision to approve an oil and gas exploration program in furtherance of future oil development, a major source of climate pollution, without adequate discussion or analysis of the exploration program’s impacts on climate change,” reads the complaint, signed by Anchorage lawyers Ian Dooley, Jeremy Lieb and Erik Grafe.
The U.S. government failed to consider the greenhouse gas that would be released by burning the oil that 88 Energy wants to produce, according to the lawsuit.
The groups accuse the Biden administration of violating the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to analyze the greenhouse gas emissions “particularly given the existing climate impacts arising from fossil fuel projects already underway on federal lands,” the announcement by Earthjustice reads.
Plaintiffs seek a declaratory judgment finding that BLM’s approval of the exploration program was unlawful.
The Peregrine Project has the potential to cause 645 million metric tons of carbon dioxide to be released into the atmosphere, according to Earthjustice.
By comparison, ConocoPhillips’ Willow project is believed to have the potential to release about 275 million metric tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, according to Earthjustice.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.