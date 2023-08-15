Alaska LNG project

Alaska Gasline Development Corp.

State-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corporation has estimated the pipeline project will cost about $39 billion.

 Alaska Gasline Development Corp.

Environmental groups filed a lawsuit last week challenging the federal approval of Alaska’s goal to export natural gas from the North Slope via a trans-Alaska pipeline.

The Sierra Club and Center for Biological Diversity filed a petition with the U.S. Appeals Court District of Columbia in Washington, D.C. asking to reverse an April decision Department of Energy that could send liquefied gas to Asian markets.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.