Environmental groups filed a lawsuit last week challenging the federal approval of Alaska’s goal to export natural gas from the North Slope via a trans-Alaska pipeline.
The Sierra Club and Center for Biological Diversity filed a petition with the U.S. Appeals Court District of Columbia in Washington, D.C. asking to reverse an April decision Department of Energy that could send liquefied gas to Asian markets.
The groups, in a news release, claim the project could have potentially devastating consequences for the climate and release too much carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
“This expensive, climate-polluting project is not in the public interest – it is a boondoggle that would undermine the Biden administration’s climate goals and needlessly lay waste to Alaska’s lands and waters, imperiling communities and threatening wildlife,” said Earthjustice attorney Erin Colón in the release.
Earthjustice attorneys are part of the legal team challenging the natural gas project.
Colón added that despite apparent threats to the climate, Alaska “stubbornly continues to pursue this ill-advised project.”
The decades-long goal to develop the project rests with the state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC), which is tasked with finding investors to make it a reality. The project involves construction a $38.7 billion, 807-mile pipeline from Prudhoe Bay Cook inlet site in Niiski in the Kenai Peninsula.
The Nikiski site would house a liquefaction facility where the gas would processed into liquified natural gas (LNG) and loaded onto ships for export.
Both ADGC and state officials are identifying Japan as the strongest source of demand.
While the North Slope natural gas reserves contain a large amount, its export and development remain limited.
The only other known plan to transport LNG from the North Slope involves a contract between Hilcorp, LLC, Harvest Midstream and the Interior Gas Utility in Fairbanks. Harvest plans to build a North Slope liquefaction plant process raw natural gas starting by October 2024. Hilcorp would supply the feeder gas for processing into LNG and IGU would truck it down the Dalton Highway to be used for its Fairbanks and North Pole customers.
ADGC dismissed the lawsuit’s challenges, stating the project meets all the necessary regulatory requirements to proceed.
“Alaska LNG successfully completed rigorous environmental review across two successive administrations with strong bipartisan backing and, with more than 6,000 pages of federal regulatory analysis, is the most thoroughly examined energy infrastructure project in U.S. history,” said Tim Fitzpatrick, ADGC’s head of external affairs, in a written statement. “Alaska LNG will reduce carbon emissions by up to 2.3 billion tons during its 30-year authorization and provide compelling benefits to Alaskans and our global climate.”
Several experts over the years have expressed that the pipeline’s project remains a dim prospect given its huge price tag. The state has been the lone advocate in the project since 2016 when ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and British Petroleum pulled away.
Fitzpatrick, in his statement, said that the project has been in “advanced discussions with LNG developers from Japan, Korea and other parts of the world.” He added developers are researching their due diligence ahead of considering the project as an investment opportunity.
In May, ADGC officials told the Alaska House Finance Committee that investment firm Goldman Sachs was looking to secure investors and sell 75% of the project’s equity. Goldman Sachs would be working on a contingency basis and would be paid only after the capital was increased.
In addition, the project has the potential to tap into Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-funded loans and subsidies.
Representatives for the environmental groups claim a diminishing global market need.
“There is no demonstrated global market need for these exports and by 2030, the earliest date this project can expect to begin exporting liquified methane gas, interest in gas will have waned,” said Andrea Feniger, the Sierra Club’s Alaska chapter director.
The International Energy Agency, in a July 5 report, noted in July 2022 report that the gas demand declined in that year and will “remain subdued up to 2025.” An updated report this year predicts it demand will remain flat in 2023, but noted modest growth for need in Asia and the Pacific.
Feniger added that the Energy Department “unlawfully ignored the project’s environmental harms and underestimated its climate impacts.”
Many still see the project as viable and key to Alaska’s long-term development as a leader in energy, including Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
At Sunday’s Renewable Energy Fair at Chena Hot Springs Resort, Dunleavy dismissed critics’ claims.
“The pipeline is still moving along, contrary to what some might say, and there is a lot of interest,” Dunleavy said. He hinted at some major announcements in the next month or two.
“Nonetheless, there’s a lot that needs to be finished,” Dunleavy said.