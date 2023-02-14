Anderson, Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration on Friday for the city of Anderson in the Denali Borough.

Anderson has been facing significant sewage and waste water issues since Jan. 13 due to higher than usual groundwater levels. With Dunleavy’s declaration of disaster, Alaska’s Public Assistance program will be activated, which will fund emergency response costs and help the community rebuild damaged infrastructure.

Contact News-Miner intern Mariana Low at mlow@newsminer.com.