Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration on Friday for the city of Anderson in the Denali Borough.
Anderson has been facing significant sewage and waste water issues since Jan. 13 due to higher than usual groundwater levels. With Dunleavy’s declaration of disaster, Alaska’s Public Assistance program will be activated, which will fund emergency response costs and help the community rebuild damaged infrastructure.
The Department of Environmental Conversation (DEC) currently has Village Safe Water personnel on site evaluating the issue.
“Currently, there is one Anderson crew along with two Village Safe Water crews working on jetting lines that froze, melting manholes and hiring contractors to help get service lines flowing again,” said Scott Thompson, fire chief and head of Public Safety for Anderson.
The sewer issues in Anderson have been building up over the years, but unusually high groundwater levels and frozen pipes pushed the old system to the breaking point.
“The system has never worked correctly to begin with, which is why we never signed on it when it was built. They have tried to fix it multiple times but have never been successful,” said Mayor Samantha Thompson. “We’ve had to force it to work.”
Damaged equipment and cold temperatures have not helped the problem.
“It’s been 12 to 13 hour days fighting -20 degree temperatures. And its those -20 degree temps, too, that have been making equipment break down constantly,” Scott Thompson said.
The community’s sewage lagoon also overfilled, which infiltrated breaks in the sewage line. Anderson residents are being urged to use water sparingly. Multiple homes were without water for 7-10 days in early February. Anderson school and Anderson City Hall were never without water, as they were prioritized as soon as the disaster began.
“The [Denali] Borough brought a grater in to remove hard pack that was covering man holes. Nenana supported us with a back truck to clear standing water that was covering a man hole. The state up-fronted us money to rent a heater to heat everything, people, machines, trucks,” Scott Thompson said.
On Feb. 3, the city of Anderson issued a local disaster declaration; the Denali Borough followed suit on Feb. 6, requesting funding and aid to repair the system. The groundwater levels dropped after the local declarations were issued, allowing emergency workers to begin thawing frozen pipes and assessing damage.
“The City of Anderson and DEC have been working tirelessly to address the groundwater issues and the effects on their sewer system,” said Bryan Fisher, director of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “They have brought in additional thawing equipment and have hired additional personnel, but this had not been enough and they need more help.”
The city of Anderson continues to work with the DEC, Village Safe Water and other organizations to find short- and long-term solutions.
