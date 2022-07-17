Alaska’s only highway to oil production facilities on the North Slope is the route for an all-electric vehicle road rally next month. The first-of-its-kind Arctic Road Rally will travel from Fairbanks to Prudhoe Bay and back.
The round trip is 1,096 miles, with motorists driving from Alaska’s Interior to the Arctic Ocean coast and then traveling the same route back to Fairbanks.
The rally will take place from Aug. 12-16, with the starting line at Golden Valley Electric Association, 758 Illinois St. Sponsors include ConocoPhillips Alaska, Alyeska Tire, Alaska Energy Authority and GVEA, among others.
“By sponsoring events like the Arctic Road Rally, Alyeska Tire is committing to playing an active role in the work necessary to continue to make Alaska an amazing place,” said Craig Wortham, owner of Alyeska Tire.
Ten electric vehicles are registered to participate in the rally, which will feature new EV models like the electric Ford F-150 Lightning truck. The electric model truck is currently being shipped to Seekins Ford, a rally participant. New model vehicles are transported by train to Washington state, where they are loaded onto a barge for Anchorage, and hauled by tractor-trailer truck to Fairbanks.
“If the Ford Mustang Mach-E is any example, we have high hopes for this vehicle,” said Aaron Seekins, customer relations manager, who compared the Lightning to the Mustang SUV, which is considered a rival to the Tesla. “Drivers love it,” Seekins said.
The highway less taken
For the Arctic Road Rally, drivers will follow the Dalton Highway, the only U.S. highway located above the Arctic Circle. There will be other road sections south that the EVs will travel from Fairbanks to Livengood.
Developed as a supply route to support the Trans-Alaska Pipeline system, the Dalton Highway is largely an unpaved gravel road, though the state has paved several portions in recent years.
Oversized commercial trucks use the two-lane road to haul shipments related to oil and gas production on the North Slope.
The Dalton is considered one of the most isolated roads in America, traversing just three towns — Coldfoot, Wiseman and Deadhorse — that together have a population of about 60 year-round residents.
The BBC’s “World’s Most Dangerous Roads” debuted with a feature on the Dalton back in 2011.
The state of Alaska, which owns and maintains the roadway, tells the public: “This is not your average highway. There’s nothing else like it.”
The Dalton has been described as “the loneliest road in America.” There is no cell phone service most of the way. Conductivity is improving, but most drivers communicate by CB radio.
Funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, the Arctic Road Rally will involve setting up temporary charging stations for the electric vehicles along the 500-mile route.
“For the first time ever, the Dalton Highway will be equipped with temporary charging stations to power a convoy of cutting-edge electric vehicles on a journey to the northernmost drivable point in the U.S.,” said organizer Tim Leach, transportation lead at Launch Alaska.
The Arctic Road Rally is organized by Launch Alaska, the Alaska Electric Vehicle Association and others through a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Technology Transitions.
Charging stations will be established at checkpoints that include Seven Mile Camp near the Yukon River Crossing, Coldfoot, the Brooks Range gateway and Deadhorse. The Alaska Electric Vehicle Association — composed of EV owners — is working with the nonprofit Launch Alaska to bring the charging stations to the identified locations.
One of the purposes of the rally is to highlight the need to improve power and energy supplies in remote areas of Alaska. Dollars from the federal Jobs and Infrastructure Act will help many rural Alaska communities with that effort.
“The route from Fairbanks to Oliktok Point is in many ways synonymous with the challenges that have to be overcome across many Alaskan communities to achieve electrification of transportation,” according to the Arctic Road Rally website.
“Lessons learned will inform the authority, as we develop Alaska’s EV infrastructure implementation plan to strategically deploy EV charging solutions across Alaska,” said Curtis Thayer, who directs the Alaska Energy Authority, a rally sponsor.
Fairbanks is the starting line
In Fairbanks, the GVEA campus is the starting line for the Arctic Road Rally.
Drivers will begin leaving at around 6 a.m., Aug. 12, departing throughout the day via staggered times to optimize use of the limited charging stations along the Dalton Highway. Among the high-profile vehicles will be the Rivian R1T, departing at 11:30 a.m., and the Ford F-150 Lightning, leaving at 1 p.m.
“The Arctic Road Rally is designed to accelerate electric vehicle adoption by demonstrating the possibilities of EV technology deployed in the Arctic,” Leach said. “At the end of the day, there’s a growing recognition that EV technology development plays a big role in our communities’ long-term health and prosperity.”
In conjunction with the road rally, GVEA will host an electric vehicle show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public will be able to sample lunch menu items and refreshments offered by food truck vendors, as well as talk with local dealers and get an up-close view of electric vehicles.
Residents of Fairbanks and the Interior who are EV owners will also have their vehicles on display and will talk with members of the public about their experiences owning an electric vehicle in Alaska.
The public can also view GVEA’s DC fast chargers, which are the northernmost fast chargers in the United States, and the first installed in Fairbanks.
“EVs create more demand for electricity, which helps spread the fixed costs of our utility across greater sales, creating the potential for lower electric rates for all members,” according to GVEA.
Follow the road rally online
Spectators will be able to follow the road rally and progress of the electric vehicles online by going to the website ArcticRoadRally.com.
The event is likely to have its share of thrills and surprises.
Because of the challenging driving conditions on the Dalton Highway, motorists need to keep vehicle lights on and slow down when passing others, especially motorcyclists and the occasional bicyclist, to avoid hazards from flying rocks and dirt from tires.
This year’s Arctic Road Rally is closed to the public for participation, though people can follow along virtually.
Plans are in the works for the 2023 road rally. Electric vehicle owners interested in participating may contact organizer Tim Leach at tim.leach@launchalaska.com.
For more information, go to the website arcticroadrally.com.