More snow, freezing rain and wind gusts of up to 35 mph are expected in Interior Alaska with the newest storm expected to start by 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The two-or-so inches of snow that fell overnight was “the appetizer before the main course,” according to Craig Eckert with the National Weather Service, which is predicting up to 12 inches of snow to fall in the coming days.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the middle Tanana Valley through Thursday morning. Most Interior highways, except for portions of the Steese Highway, are open but travel is not advised, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities and the National Weather Service.
The storm is coming even as many people haven’t finished clearing about a foot of snow that fell over the weekend. About 1,500 members of the Golden Valley Electric Association continue to be without power.
DOT spokeswoman Caitlin Frye said road conditions are variable. Some roads are passable. Others remain hazardous.
With this new storm, travel will be “difficult to impossible,” the weather service predicts.
The Steese Highway north of Fairbanks remains closed at Eagle Summit and at Twelve Mile Summit due to drifting snow.
The newest storm is anticipated to involve light snowfall at first and then it will turn heavy with “a chance” of light freezing rain mixed in, according to the storm warning.
“It’s not going to be the kind of freezing rain we just had where it dumped an inch of water on top of the snow,” Eckert said.
The freezing rain should dissipate overnight.
The wind gusts are anticipated to start after midnight and continue through Wednesday evening. The winds “will cause blowing snow with reduced visibility,” the storm warning reads.
Temperatures are predicted to be in the 20s and then start dropping late Wednesday with lows of around 20 below zero over the weekend.
Road conditions
While the DOT upgraded its assessment of Fairbanks area roads from hazardous to difficult, and Frye said “the main roads are in much better shape,” some areas remain hazardous and conditions overall “are still not great.”
“We made a lot of progress last night but we weren’t able to hit all of those smaller roads,” Frye said.
“We are not done with this. Tomorrow could be worse than today. It’s a dynamic situation,” she added.
Travelers on Interior highways should use extreme caution. To the north, the challenges are high winds and drifting snow. To the south, “people really need to be careful of ice,” Frye said.
The Parks Highway near Healy remains hazardous, according to Frye.
The DOT has one operator focusing on sidewalks in downtown Fairbanks. That work will continue overnight.
“We know it can be a big challenge for people when sidewalks aren’t cleared,” Frye said.
Power outages
Eighteen crews worked to restore power on Tuesday to an estimated 1,500 GVEA ratepayers still without electricity due to the storm over the weekend, according to Ashley Bradish, public relations specialist for the cooperative.
GVEA is on track to have all power restored by late Thursday “if conditions don’t worsen dramatically,” Bradish wrote in an email. Areas that continued to experience power outages on Tuesday included Moose Creek, Eielson Farm Road and Skyline Drive.
Contractors were brought in to help restore power after thousands of customers lost power across the GVEA’s service territory, which includes Delta Junction and Cantwell, due mainly to falling trees.
“The outages are primarily being cause by trees, heavy with ice and snow, leaning or breaking off onto power lines,” Bradish wrote. “Often, these trees are well outside of the right of ways, which GVEA crews aggressively clear on a rotating basis. Trees can also tear down the power lines when they fall, leading to more extensive repairs needed in these instances.”
In some instances, GVEA ratepayers are having to arrange for repairs. Bradish said “member-owned equipment, such as masts and service drop lines” are the responsibility of building owners.
“These instances will require the member to arrange repairs with an electrician or contractor,” Bradish wrote. “Individual outages caused by damage to member-owned equipment will take longer to restore. GVEA plans to have some crews start inspecting service equipment today to help notify members who will need to make additional repairs.”
Call GVEA at 907-452-1151 to report a power outage. Bradish said people should stay way from downed power lines.