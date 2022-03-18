A request for proposal for a nuclear micro-reactor at Eielson Air Force Base is expected to be released sometime this spring, according to project engineer Don Fry.
Fry provided an update to the Golden Valley Electric Association’s member advisory committee Tuesday, noting the project was in “pre-RFP mode” while federal departments reviewed the project prior to asking for bids. The draft review process includes gathering geographical plans for land use and floodplains, archeological surveys and an installation plan.
Eielson Air Force Base was selected to receive a reactor as a pilot project in part because of its remote location, extreme environment, environmental and mission criticality. The Department of Defense in 2019 expressed interest in the concept in part for creating resilience and energy independence.
“The goal of the project is a successful demonstration of a licensed and inherently viable and safe micro-reactor at a permanent military installation,” Fry said. “We want to prove this technology and once we have confidence in the system, the Air Force may want to use it in many different locations.”
A high-level timeline for the project includes eventually selecting a vendor, undergoing a Nuclear Regulatory Commission review in 2024 and 2025, construction and pre-operational testing in 2026 and commercial operations by Dec. 31, 2027.
Fry couldn’t divulge too much information about specifics to avoid contaminating potential bids. The basics, he said, would include the Air Force purchasing the commodity under a long-term agreement while a third party would operate the micro-reactor.
“We are not going to be buying the reactor itself. It would be a contractor-owned and operated,” Fry said.
Fry said the micro-reactor could likely provide between one and five megawatts of thermal and electric power. The goal would be to provide a third of Eielson’s energy needs and reduce the demand on its coal central heat and power plant. Eielson’s power needs for this winter exceeded 15 megawatts of power, consuming 800 tons of coal a day, according to Fry. Peak demand can be as high as 25 megawatts. The base also has an interconnection agreement with GVEA for voltage stability.
“We are not looking to get rid of our central plant, but to augment it and have something that is resilient,” Fry said.
Like all nuclear power sources, a micro-reactor has its risks, but would be designed to cool without the need for offsite power. The micro-reactor would be stored in a conex-sized building on a five-acre site.
Approval will undergo a rigorous review process.
While the military applications — a reliable, portable power source for remote locations — has been a primary focus, elected state and federal leaders are backing eventual commercial use.
State lawmakers are currently considering a bill to facilitate micro-reactors in the state, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski has supported the concept for years.
“The long-term goal to prove this technology is the hope it will help all of Alaska with cheaper electricity,” Fry said. “Once confidence builds in these systems and companies see you don’t have to change fuel for 50 years, it will be a great benefit to villages and coastal areas.”