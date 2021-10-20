The United States Air Force has announced that Eielson Air Force Base has been selected as the organization’s first micro-reactor pilot location.
The Department of the Air Force “is piloting the development of a nuclear micro-reactor to provide reliable, safe, and clean energy to installations, demonstrate the technology, and determine the viability of micro-reactors for future energy resilience initiatives,” the Air Force said in a releasing announcing the reactor.
Micro-reactors are small nuclear reactors that can generate up to 20 megawatts of thermal energy and can operate independently from the electric grid, according to the Idaho National Laboratory. The micro-reactor technology for the pilot location is expected to produce 1-5 megawatts of clean energy for the base, according to the U.S. Department of the Air Force micro-reactor FAQ.
The reactor will not be connected to the national power grid and will only serve Eielson AFB, the U.S. Department of the Air Force micro-reactor FAQ said. The project’s targeted completion date is 2027.
“Energy is a critical asset to ensure mission continuity at our installation,” said Mark Correll, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for Environment, Safety, and Infrastructure. “Micro-reactors are a promising technology for ensuring energy resilience and reliability, and are particularly well suited for powering and heating remote domestic military bases like Eielson AFB.”
Eielson was selected as the organization’s pilot location due to the existing infrastructure, suitable climate and leadership commitment, Correll said.
“This technology has the potential to provide true energy assurance, and the existing energy infrastructure and compatible climate at Eielson make for the perfect location to validate its feasibility,” he said.
While all nuclear energy poses some risk, micro-reactors are designed to cool without the need for offsite power, which significantly reduces the potential for accidents and risk to surrounding communities.
“The waste will be subject to the same rigorous storage and control requirements of the commercial nuclear industry,” the U.S. Department of the Air Force micro-reactor FAQ read.
“The Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Environment, Safety and Infrastructure is working with Air Force Office of Energy Assurance the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Environment & Energy Resilience, the Department of Energy, and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to facilitate the micro-reactor pilot, and to ensure this pilot is conducted with safety as the number one priority,” the release said.