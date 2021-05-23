School board members who voted for public schools to open to all for in-person learning last December said they made the right choice.
Now that the academic year has ended, members of the Board of Education and a few other public education and public health leaders were asked if they have any regrets. Five of the seven school board members were reached and most said they are pleased that children were able to return to school buildings. They credited teachers and staff for setting aside misgivings about face-to-face contact with students during the Covid-19 pandemic to provide safe, quality public education to all.
“I know it was a heavy lift this year, and I am so appreciative of them for taking that on,” school board member Jennifer Luke said in an interview.
Data from the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s Covid-19 Cases Dashboard shows that the school district had less than half the rate of virus cases then the community at large.
The total number of school district cases is listed on the district Covid-19 dashboard as 419, while the total number of staff and students listed as 13,160. That means 3.1% of students and staff reported a positive Covid-19 test at some point during the school year.
The total number of Covid-19 cases for the borough was listed as 7,983 as of Friday. The borough population is 97,159 people, so 8.2% of the borough population has tested positive for the virus.
Every school was touched by Covid-19. Some schools had only a handful of cases, according to the district data dashboard. Other schools had more than 20. High schools generally had higher case counts then elementary schools.
The vote last December to open schools was 4-3 with the parents of school-age children all voting in favor of face-to-face learning. They are Jennifer Luke, Maggie Matheson, April Smith and Matthew Sampson.
At the time, the school district had been offering limited services at school buildings to high school athletes, special education students, children without home internet and at-risk students.
Most children enrolled in a public school were getting their instruction online.
“Our special education educators had students in the classroom the very first day,” Luke said. “They were doing it successfully, and they showed us that it could be done.”
School board member Matthew Sampson said he “feels great” about the decision to offer in-person learning to all students.
“No regrets whatsoever,” he wrote in a text message. “Had we not opened when we did, the district would have realized many more de-enrollments resulting in a more complicated budget predicament.”
“I feel 100% good about it,” said school board member April Smith. “What I regret is that the kids didn’t go to school in person right from the beginning.”
The choice to open schools five months ago was controversial with hundreds of people contacting the school board to weigh in. Many were public school employees opposed to bringing students into school buildings in large numbers for community health and workplace safety reasons.
Parents, in general, said their children were suffering from social isolation, too much screen time and a lack of quality learning with remote education.
At the time, coronavirus case numbers in the borough were almost six times the threshold for in-person learning under state guidelines known as Alaska Smart Start 2020. The two military advisers on the Board of Education recommended against opening schools. More than 100 people in Alaska were hospitalized with Covid-19—that number was down to 24, including two in Fairbanks, as of Friday.
School board President Tim Doran voted no on opening schools to all students.
“I don’t regret seeing students back in the buildings and felt it was the direction we needed to go,” he said in a text message. “I would have just implemented it in a different way to get to the same end. That being said, teachers, support staff, students and families all worked hard to carry out the board’s decision and they made it work. The graduations and the end of the year activities attest to their success.”
School board member Erin Morotti also opposed opening schools to all.
“I personally still stand by my original vote, which was to phase students back in and strictly follow CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines as they were available,” Morotti wrote in an email. “The safety of our children and staff was, and still is, at the forefront of every decision I make. I am not a doctor nor a lawyer and at the time both our medical and legal advisors recommended the phase-in approach. I am, however, the voice of my constituents and at the time a great majority of my constituents requested the phase-in approach. Therefore, to answer your question, I still think the phased-in approach was the logical decision, but I understand that I am one of seven board members and they have their own reasons for why they voted against it.”
Dr. Mishelle Nace, who advised education leaders about conducting school during the Covid-19 outbreak, said the commitment to virus mitigation and the availability of the vaccine made in-person education successful.
“I think we all have the same goal of wanting to provide a quality education for our students while maintaining a safe environment for all,” she said in answers to questions provided through the public relations department at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
“The district schools were able to apply a mitigation strategy that made it possible for students to return to in-person learning. This was an incredible effort by the district. In order to keep students in school—to keep with in-person learning—we have to keep the spread of Covid in our community low. The most effective way to do this is through vaccination. We are extremely fortunate to have an ample supply of vaccine for our community. Not all communities are this fortunate.”
School board members Chrya Sanderson and Maggie Matheson; Superintendent Karen Gaborik; and Fairbanks Education Association President Sandi Ryan did not respond to queries in time for this story.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.