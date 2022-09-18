A 4.5 magnitude earthquake rattled Interior Alaska on Sunday, rocking downtown Fairbanks and the vicinity, with reports of shaking being felt across the region.
The quake struck at 5:15 p.m. at a depth of 9.9 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was located 36 miles east of Ester and 72 miles east of Fairbanks. The website of the Alaska Earthquake Center, located at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, was knocked offline Sunday almost immediately after the quake hit.
Shortly after the 4.5, an aftershock rating 2.5 hit in the same vicinity.
On social media, users commented on feeling the quake from Salcha, to Manley Hot Springs, to Central, to Denali.
"It was so strong in Nenana," Rhonda Coghill commented on the Daily News-Miner's Facebook page.
"Shook the house here in North Pole pretty hard," Toni Piacquaddio wrote.
On Twitter, the Alaska Earthquake Center reported it was working on an update on the shaker. "We felt it too, and we’re working to get a reviewed solution out as quickly as possible! We’ll update as soon as we have it," the center tweeted.
The earthquake is the third to be felt in the Interior in recent weeks.
On Sept. 13, a 4.2 earthquake hit at 3:41 p.m. and was located 23 miles southeast of Clear at a depth of 8.2 miles, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. A small aftershock also hit shortly after, registering 2.7.
On Sept. 9, a 3.7 magnitude tremor occurred at 10:51 a.m. at a depth of just over eight miles in an area 32 miles west of Ester.