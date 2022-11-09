Tuesday night’s elections came in slowly for key races, but early results favored the incumbents in Senate Districts Q and R.
Results only include first choice votes. Subsequent choices (second, third and so forth) won’t be known until the Division of Elections tabulates ranked choice results on Nov. 23.
In the early results for Senate District P, which covers the downtown Fairbanks area, Democratic incumbent Sen. Scott Kawasaki earned 49.3% of the vote, while Republican candidate and former Fairbanks mayor Jim Matherly was in second with just over 43% of the vote. Republican candidate Alex Jafre trailed in a distant third with 6.5%.
Kawasaki said he was pleased with where he was, noting “it’s a tough district.”
“I’m thrilled with where we are at, and we are ahead of our chief opponent,” Kawasaki. “We worked really hard to get where we are, and we were expecting to start the night behind.”
Matherly said the race could come down to how many of Jafre’s supporters ranked him second.
“How many of those will go to me?” he said. “My big question is going to be absentee, early votes and the ranked choice votes.”
“I’m close,” Matherly said. “With ranked choice voting, I have no idea how people ranked me.”
Jafre could not be reached after election results. Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Jafre noted his primary goal at the moment was to split the vote enough to keep Matherly from winning. He added despite political differences with Kawasaki, Kawasaki’s message and stance were consistent.
Voters sent Senate District Q incumbent Sen. Robert Myers back to Juneau, after he received 64.22% of the vote. Nonpartisan candidate John Bennett received just under 29%, and Alaska Independence candidate Arthur Serkov came in third with 5.85%.
“I’m happy with the results,” Myers said.
Myers said in the short term, he looks forward to getting back to work as a truck driver, with his job taking him to the North Slope for assignments.
He noted one thing facing the Senate will be its organization following the final election results. Some races in Anchorage may be close and “could wildly sling the organization of the Senate.”
Bennett said early Tuesday before the polls closed that he “gave it a good shot, and we’ll see how it goes.”
A first-time candidate, Bennett added his campaign was a steep learning curve and good learning experience.
As of press time, only 77% of Senate District R’s 47 precincts were counted, but results are teeing up to send incumbent Sen. Click Bishop back for another term.
Bishop received 55.8% of the vote, followed by Republican candidate Elijah Verhagen with 28.73%, while Alaska Independence candidate William Roberts received just over 10%.
Bishop couldn’t be reached after polls closed but told the News-Miner early Tuesday afternoon he “was feeling good” about his chances.
Verhagen said Tuesday night that he campaigned in a lot of the rural areas, including Delta and Tok.
“Hopefully more results will come in that I can pull my opponent [Bishop] below the 50% mark,” Verhagen said, adding that he hoped to receive enough second-choice votes to put him ahead.