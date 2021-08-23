A blaze broke out shortly after midnight Monday at the Two Rivers Lodge, a historic community building erected before statehood. The fire is the 11th blaze to strike the community since May.
Authorities were notified of the structure fire at 12:21 a.m., according to Alaska State Trooper Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel. No injuries were reported.
A woman who was sitting in the bar with four other individuals when the fire began said they noticed the flames around 12:15. “We didn’t hear anything,” said the woman, who did not wish to be identified in fear of retaliation.
“It started over by the front door, and there’s a big window there. We saw an orange glow, and we thought it was headlights and so we went to go see who was pulling up because they were closing down and we saw that it was on fire,” the woman said.
“The entire porch side of the building was pretty much engulfed when we saw it,” she recalled. “I can’t believe it. We just lost a piece of our community, and it’s pretty heartbreaking.”
A deputy fire marshal from the Alaska Department of Public Safety responded to conduct a cause and origin investigation, McDaniel said.
“It is too early in the investigation to determine if this morning’s fire is connected to the string of arsons that occurred earlier this summer in the Two Rivers area,” McDaniel said.
Law enforcement believe that eight of the arson fires — those that occurred between miles 19 and 23 of Chena Hot Springs Road — are connected.
Individuals with information about any of the fires are encouraged to contact the Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at a.tip.411.com/a/80208, through the AKtips app, or through text by sending the keyword AKTIPS to 847411.
This is a breaking story and will be updated throughout the day.