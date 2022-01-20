A 10-year fiscal forecast by Gov. Mike Dunleavy keeps the costs to run state operations steady for the next two years with a modest 1.5% growth rate after that.
The House Ways and Means Committee heard a presentation from the Office of Management and Budget on the governor’s 10-year fiscal forecast for the state.
Neil Steininger, director of the Office of Management and Budget, noted that the governor’s blueprint will limit the growth of government.
“This document is produced at a point in time,” Steininger said. “If right now it looks like there will be constrained revenue in the future, it is not prudent for the administration to grow the budget within that environment.”
The 10-year fiscal outlook is required by law. The governor must submit a balanced budget with projections for a decade, including funding sources and state expenses.
The governor’s plan calls for a Permanent Fund dividend that represents 50% of the earnings draw, with the other half paying for state services.
Federal Covid-relief dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) would be applied to general fund expenditures, including $250 million for fiscal 2022 and $375 million for fiscal 2023.
Democratic Rep. Ivy Sponholz of Anchorage, the committee chair, said that “basically we are using ARPA funds to backfill the operating budget.”
Medicaid costs grew in the pandemic
The plan also projects Medicaid cost increases to the state will not be more than 1% each year.
Steininger told the committee that a third of the state’s population was enrolled in Medicaid in 2020.
But the administration anticipates an enrollment drop in the government-subsidized health insurance as the economy rebounds from the pandemic and more people return to work.
“Medicaid grew significantly in the pandemic. But that is the high water mark, and we think it is reasonable to project a lower growth rate going forward,” Steininger said. “As the pandemic moves past us, we will see fewer people relying on Medicaid.”
The Office of Management and Budget also applied a small growth factor to population increases in Alaska, projecting a 1.5% increase in K-12 per-pupil funding starting in fiscal year 2024.
School debt reimbursement by the state would be fully funded at 100% until fiscal year 2024, when the funding would drop to 50%.
Rep. Adam Wool, a Fairbanks Democrat, said he does not see K-12 funding projections keeping up with costs incurred by school districts.
“The districts say that their No. 1 cost driver is personnel,” Wool said. “To hear we are going to calculate 1.5% going forward… I don’t think that it factors in teacher contracts and those other costs like the rise in heating oil and higher bills for utilities.”
Rep. Andi Story, a Juneau Democrat, said that the base student allocation has not increased in several years. “Our schools have been flat-funded. The governor is interested in moving on our reading scores and early literacy. That will take an increment of money.”
Steininger explained that the 10-year plan is a statement of the administration’s policies. “The administration does not have a change to the policy proposed,” Steininger said.
Sponholz expressed concern about inflation. “The Fed is anticipating increasing inflation moving forward. We’re basically going to be cost shifting to school districts. We’re no longer doing more with less but doing less with less,” Sponholz said.
Rep. Mike Prax, a North Pole Republican, asked why the $80 billion Alaska Permanent Fund was not reflected in the forecast as a savings account. Steininger explained that “statutory limits on draws make the state not consider that as a traditional savings account.”
Steininger also told the committee that the fiscal forecast does not account for federal dollars anticipated from a massive infrastructure bill recently signed into law by President Biden.
Federal dollars from the bill are expected to pay for maintenance and updates to roads, bridges and ports across Alaska.
“There is still a lot of uncertainty on how those programs operate,” said Steininger, noting that the capital budget will be updated as information comes in.
Rep. Calvin Schrage of Anchorage, who is not affiliated with a political party, noted the overall uncertainty in today’s economy and the impact on Alaskans.
“Grocery stores have empty shelves and are having supply chain issues. Oil prices are up and down,” he said. “No one knows what things will look like 12 months from now.”