Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, describing himself as pro-life, is calling for a “robust discussion on the future of abortion access in Alaska,” if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade as expected.
At issue is a pending U.S. Supreme Court court ruling expected to end a woman’s right to a legal abortion in the United States, turning the decision over to the states. Politico published a leaked version of the draft opinion Monday night, written by Justice Samuel Alito. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court confirmed the draft version as authentic.
Legal access to Alaska abortion services pre-dates Roe v. Wade and has been upheld by the Alaska Supreme Court.
“That is the law in Alaska, even if [Justice] Samuel Alito’s opinion is released by the U.S. Supreme Court. That will not affect in any way, in my judgment, the situation in Alaska in terms of access to abortion services,” Alaska attorney Donald Craig Mitchell said.
Dunleavy indicated Tuesday that he would support the state passing laws to restrict access to abortion services.
“As a strong believer in states’ rights, if the court does, in fact, rule Roe vs. Wade unconstitutional, then the decision-making on the issue goes back to the states where it belongs,” Dunleavy said in an email to the News-Miner.
“At that point, Alaskans will no doubt begin a robust discussion on the future of abortion in Alaska, and it is my hope that Alaska will choose life," Dunleavy said.
Abortion 'front and center' in governor's race
Democrat Les Gara, a former House lawmaker and assistant attorney general running for governor, said Tuesday that “abortion is now front and center” in the election.
“I am running against five men who are anti-choice,” said Gara, who described himself as the only pro-choice candidate seeking the governorship.
“The next governor can appoint anti-choice Supreme Court justices just like [what has happened] at the federal level,” Gara said.
Alaska allowed abortion services prior to the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld a woman’s right to an abortion.
The Alaska Supreme Court has supported abortion rights. In 1995, the court recognized a woman’s fundamental right to “reproductive choice” under the Alaska Constitution.
Alaska's highest court found that the privacy provision in the Alaska Constitution protects a woman’s right to make reproductive decisions, including for an abortion.
Mitchell, who has written about Alaska abortion rulings and the state constitutional right to privacy, noted that the Alaska Supreme Court could reverse itself in the future with a new panel of judges.
“Just as the U.S. Supreme Court did, the Alaska Supreme Court could reverse its ruling with a different lineup of justices, as it has done on prior occasions,” Mitchell said.
Under Alaska law, the governor appoints justices to the Alaska Supreme Court.
Alaska constitutional convention
Mitchell said he expects that supporters of a ban on abortion services in Alaska may press for a constitutional convention.
Alaska is required under state law to ask voters every 10 years whether they want to hold a state constitutional convention. The question will be on a statewide ballot in 2022.
Mitchell predicted “if that happens, it will be organized around amending the right to privacy issue to get rid of abortion.”
While access to abortion services will remain legal in Alaska under existing law, Mitchell said that it is unclear how overturning Roe v. Wade may affect federal Medicaid funding, the government insurance program for low-income Americans.
Alaska, Hawaii, California and New York made abortions legal more than 50 years ago. There have been numerous measures proposed by Alaska lawmakers over the years to limit and restrict abortion services.
In 2017, Republican Rep. David Eastman of Wasilla introduced a bill to ban abortions in Alaska, but the measure never left committee.
That same year, Eastman faced censorship in the Legislature for stating that women on low incomes use Medicaid-funded abortion services for “a free trip to the city.”
In 2019, Eastman re-introduced another bill to ban abortions but it did not advance.