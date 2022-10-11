Gov. Mike Dunleavy sees Alaska as becoming the nation’s leader in critical mineral and resource development. But first the federal government needs to ease up on the permitting regulations, he said in a Saturday interview.
“We’ve just scratched the surface of our mining potential,” Dunleavy said. “But the issue is whether we get the permits from the feds in a timely fashion.”
Dunleavy acknowledged one of the biggest hurdles with permits revolves around wetlands, which is overseen by the Army Corps of Engineers. Energy and infrastructure are the other two components that determine “what speed Alaska can rev up its potential and see projects come to reality.”
Dunleavy said the problem with federal permitting lies in its inconsistency. Some mining or infrastructure decisions, such as Ambler Road, made under the Trump administration, were reversed or paused after President Joe Biden’s administration took over.
“You have to have consistency in permitting across the span from gas, oil and mining to renewable energy projects,” Dunleavy said.
He noted that Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has been attempting to streamline transmission and utility project permitting. Machin withdrew the proposal in late September from Congress’s spending bill after it faced stiff opposition.
“He was hoping to get that streamlining process,” Dunleavy said. He added the process would pay dividends and secure investment on energy projects. The current process, he added, makes investors unsure.
“If you don’t know if your project ever comes to fruition or if it takes a long time, investors are going to think twice about investing until they have a little more certainty,” Dunleavy said.
Dunleavy said the state can put pressure on the federal government through the Alaska delegation and working with “likeminded Outside allies that are from mining or oil-producing states or Congressional members from states that believe we need to bring these industries home and make America more secure.”
Both Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, along with Dunleavy, have pushed for the White House to relax its federal permitting, especially after the Biden administration called for an American supply chain in light of foreign competitors such as China controlling the market.
“I think some of the decisions made by the administration may also compel them to behave differently when it comes to permitting,” Dunleavy said. “If you truly need a new green world, you’ll need those minerals even more than before. Relying on foreign actors who are not our friends doesn’t make much sense at all.”
Energy potential ‘huge’
Dunleavy remained confident that Alaska can be a leader in energy production and innovation.
The governor announced a new energy innovation office to focus on policy and major projects and “sends a message to federal partners and investors that the state of Alaska under this administration is looking to be an all-in energy state.”
He noted that some agencies are exploring geothermal and tidal power energy sources, while the Eielson Air Force Base nuclear micro-reactor project has the potential to benefit remote communities such as Nome. A lot of other remote communities still rely on diesel power.
“You can’t have a one-size-fits-all approach for Alaska because we are so spread out over the size of a small subcontinent,” Dunleavy said.
Renewable energy, he said, has its ups and downs, including the limited power generation during cloudy or windless days. Those communities who rely heavily on renewable sources also need battery storage “to go along with it.”
But once figured out and with a sufficient baseload power source established, Dunleavy said there’s the potential for a lower cost of living “because your energy costs are lower.”
“The surety of certain types of energy lends itself to attracting investors for certain things,” Dunlevy said. “Right now with many of our villages on diesel and the high cost of energy on the Railbelt, it’s difficult for many investors to come up here and make a dollar in Alaska.”
Western Alaska update
Dunleavy said his administration is planning for another visit to Western Alaska as communities in a 1,000 mile area recover from the storm created by Typhoon Merbok.
The storm severely damaged roads, sidewalks and power grids, flooded or knocked homes off their foundations, and scattered skiffs, boats and fishing nets in every direction. Dozens of residents lost food supplies when power outages knocked freezers offline.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency responded quickly after the president declared a federal disaster for Western Alaska and agreed to pick up 100% of eligible recovery costs for a month.
The Alaska Department of Transportation estimated repairs could exceed $15 million. The Federal Highway Administration “quick released” $9 million on Thursday to help offset the cost of repairs.
“We anticipate the roads will be pretty well shored up and the houses we hope that were off their foundations and could be salvageable will be ready to be moved into,” Dunleavy said.
Other homes, he said, aren’t salvageable and “those folks will be looked out for by families and through the FEMA process.”
“The federal disaster declaration will help pay for the funding to house those folks,” Dunleavy said. “We are hoping that for the vast majority of our communities, things will be done.
He estimated that recovery, at least for infrastructure, could extend into next spring.
“We will have to wait until after the breakup to see what additional damage there is as a result of what happened this fall,” Dunleavy said.
Dunleavy said in the case of several Western Alaska communities, “a number of them are built on spits of land a few feet above sea level.” He added that he hopes that storms like Merbok might still be rare, communities that are rebuilding “may move some of their residences to higher ground.”