Gov. Mike Dunleavy sees Alaska as becoming the nation’s leader in critical mineral and resource development. But first the federal government needs to ease up on the permitting regulations, he said in a Saturday interview.

“We’ve just scratched the surface of our mining potential,” Dunleavy said. “But the issue is whether we get the permits from the feds in a timely fashion.”

