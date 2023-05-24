Carbon credit offset bill

State of Alaska photo

Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs Senate Bill 48 during the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference in Anchorage Tuesday.

 State of Alaska photo

Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed into law Tuesday a key piece of his carbon offset legislation that he introduced earlier this year while at the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference in Anchorage.

Senate Bill 48 passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in both the House and Senate near the end of legislative session.

