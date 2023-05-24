Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed into law Tuesday a key piece of his carbon offset legislation that he introduced earlier this year while at the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference in Anchorage.
Senate Bill 48 passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in both the House and Senate near the end of legislative session.
According to the governor’s office, the new law allows the Alaska Department of Natural Resources to “develop carbon management projects on state lands and sell carbon offset credits and to lease state lands for carbon management purposes.”
The new measure will provide companies an option to purchase those credits to offset carbon emissions their activities create.
“This bill is going to allow us now to have conversations worldwide with individuals involved in the carbon market,” Dunleavy said at the signing. “Just like oil, just like gas, just like our timber, this is a commodity that can be monetized now.”
Dunleavy acknowledged that others have said the bill means taking a risk.
“Alaska’s always been about taking a risk,” he said. “But I think it’s a great risk and it’s going to bode well for Alaska.”
The bill also provides the state with more tools for managing 43 million acres of state forests, such as thinning a forest, allowing them to grow or remain untouched for harvesting and potentially diversifying the forest’s ecology.
Dunleavy said the bill cashes in on Alaska’s vision of “looking north of the future and looking out for the next 20 to 25 years or 100 years for our grandkids.”
In a news release, DNR Commissioner John Boyle said SB 48 allows Alaska “to grow our economy by more fully utilizing the state’s forests and tidelands.”
“By incentivizing active forest management through carbon offset projects, we can increase the health and productivity of our forests, reduce wildfire risk, and create new jobs and opportunities for Alaskans across the state,” Boyle said.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk, visiting Anchorage for the sustainable energy conference, said the legislation provides a step toward the right direction in a “clean energy powerhouse.”
SB 48 also allows the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission the authority to pursue primary authority over Class VI underground injection wells.
Laura Stidolph, Dunleavy’s legislative director, said Dunleavy’s “enthusiasm and advocacy of the state of Alaska capturing a new revenue stream — something we haven’t done in decades — was palpable.”
During legislative debate, only two lawmakers voted against it, including Rep. David Eastman (R-Wasilla) and Rep. Sarah Vance (R-Homer).
Eastman called the bill “climate communism” and said there hasn’t been sufficient time for public input or evaluation to justify it being passed.
Others embraced it, including Rep. Mike Cronk (R-Tok), who sponsored or co-sponsored key timber-related legislation.
“We have some world-class forests in Alaska that we don’t use and watch them burn,” Cronk said earlier this month from the House floor. “This bill is going to set our forestry program on the right path of what we should have done 50 or 60 years ago. We have not managed our forests correctly and this is the first step in doing so, producing viable timber markets whether for building houses or creating wood pellets that we could be exporting.”
Cronk noted Sweden’s forest industry hit $17.6 billion in 2022.
“If we got to even $5 billion, we would replace oil with exports alone,” Cronk said.
With Dunleavy’s signature, the bill goes into effect immediately.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.