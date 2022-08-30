Alaska Grown

Photo by Alan Tonne

An aerial look at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ agricultural fields, located just south of the railroad tracks and the UAF campus.

 Photo by Alan Tonne

Some state assistance is coming for Alaska’s farming and meat processing industries after Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a pair of bills last week at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer.

House Bill 298, sponsored by Rep. Liz Snyder (D-East Anchorage), creates the Alaska Food Strategy with the goal of “improving food security for the long-term benefit of Alaska’s communities, economy and environment,” according to a news release from Dunleavy’s office.

