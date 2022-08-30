Some state assistance is coming for Alaska’s farming and meat processing industries after Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a pair of bills last week at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer.
House Bill 298, sponsored by Rep. Liz Snyder (D-East Anchorage), creates the Alaska Food Strategy with the goal of “improving food security for the long-term benefit of Alaska’s communities, economy and environment,” according to a news release from Dunleavy’s office.
The bill also creates a forgivable loan program for development and improvement of farms and meat processing facilities.
Under the new bill, loans can be forgiven if recipients implement an approved business plan, such as clearing land for agriculture purposes, the purchase or maintenance of buildings, equipment, livestock and feed, or bees and beekeeping.
“I am glad to sign these bills into law today to help support our agricultural and food producer community,” Dunleavy said. He added the task force will “help to support our agriculture industry and growing markets for locally grown and processed foods.”
Any loan funding not spent must be repaid to the state, which would be reallocated to the state’s general fund.
Scott Mugrage, a Delta Junction rancher and president of the Alaska Farm Bureau, said the new loan program will benefit the state. Mugrage said he helped author pieces of the new law.
“It will help especially with the development of food processing businesses,” Mugrage told the News-Miner Monday. Food processing, he said, is one of the main concerns surrounding Alaska’s food insecurity.
“We need food processing plants in order to get Alaska to a point where it solves food security,” Mugrage said. “We are stymied here because of that.”
He called it a “chicken and egg problem” — one the biggest concerns being that Alaska’s crops are still seasonal because no commercial infrastructure exists to turn them into year-round products, such as frozen, canned or other processed goods.
Mugrage added it will benefit existing facilities, as well, including the only three meat processing plants in Alaska.
“They can use the plants to expand their existing footprint,” he said. “Right now they are very limited in what they can do.”
The three meat processing facilities are in North Pole, Delta Junction and Palmer.
House Bill 347 ”addresses the need to protect Alaska’s farming community in the instance of testing for and containing a virus outbreak.”
The bill, sponsored by Rep. George Rauscher (R-Sutton), ensures results are accessible while respecting the privacy and safety of the owners by redacting names and locations.
Mugrage said the Alaska Farm Bureau supported the bill.
“It’s a good bill as long as it doesn’t impede farmers or unnecessary regulations,” he said.
