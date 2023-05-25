The state of Alaska unveiled its first sustainability report Wednesday at the height of a sustainability conference held in Anchorage, detailing what Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office said ”documents the state’s history of responsible resource development.”
The 32-page report, titled “The Alaska Standard,” provides information on planned or ongoing projects and the state’s goal to develop its resources from oil and gas to critical minerals and timber.
“Alaskans know that we’ve been doing resource development better than anyone since statehood by following our constitutional mandates to develop our resources for the maximum benefit of our people, adhere to the sustained yield principle, and to safeguard the public interest,” said Dunleavy in a prepared statement Wednesday.
Dunleavy commissioned the report from Chicago-based firm Bridge House Advisors, with contributions by multiple state agencies and corporations, the University of Alaska, and independent stakeholder groups including the ANCSA Regional Association and the Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat.
Economic, educational and historical information is also included related to Alaska Native corporation’s involvement in sustainability, including the partnership between NANA Regional Corporation and Red Dog Mine.
The sustainability report also takes aim at the federal government for placing overly burdensome regulations or lawsuits filed by environmental groups for slowing down the state’s resource development goals.
“For far too long we’ve allowed our story to be told by others, often to the detriment of our ability to develop those resources,” Dunleavy said.
He said the sustainability “report allows us to tell our story to the world, and demonstrate that the standards ... set the bar for best practices that should be adopted across the globe.”
The report advocates the need for major North Slope oil developments such as ConocoPhillips’ Willow project, which currently has the federal green light to go into development.
Willow is projected to produce about 600 million barrels of oil equivalent over its lifetime and deliver a minimum of $8 billion in revenue for federal, state and North Slope Borough governments and communities. Environmental groups have tried to legally challenge the project and slow or stop the development, calling it a “carbon bomb” that could produce 70 million metric tons of additional CO2 emissions.
The report also stresses the need for the state to diversify its energy portfolio and branch out to renewables — from wind and solar, to tidal, geothermal and micronuclear, all while cultivating resources for such projects in Alaska itself.
“Alaska is enriched with the minerals needed to support the global transition to clean energy and electrification both for the United States and globally,” the report states.
The plan references the ongoing wintertime particulate matter pollution (PM2.5) problem in the Fairbanks North Star Borough nonattainment area (which encompasses Fairbanks and North Pole), the need to address the issue and arguments against strict federal guidelines proposed the Environmental Protection Agency.
The Alaska LNG Project, a proposed 800-mile natural gas pipeline from Prudhoe Bay to Nikiski, is being billed as a both a source of revenue leveraging North Slope gas for export and an “affordable a long-term source of natural gas for home heating, power generation, and industrial need for Alaskans.”
A separate project for a lateral pipeline to Fairbanks is linked to the project, and the report mentions the LNG Project could reduce the borough’s PM2.5 levels.
“By creating a long-term, reliable, and low-cost supply of clean burning natural gas for Fairbanks via a future interconnection from the main Project pipeline, human health and air quality would be significantly improved in the region,” the report states.
The White House in April signed off on authorizing the sale of liquefied natural gas from the proposed project to authorized international markets. However, the project must still find investors to build the estimated $40 billion project.
The report also highlights the work of the Alaska Energy Authority to reduce the cost of energy and displace diesel fuel in communities off the main power grids through decades of work in energy efficiency and renewable power projects.
“Throughout our 47-year history, AEA has collaborated with local and regional partners to implement innovative energy solutions that positively affect rural and urban Alaskans,” said AEA Executive Director Curtis W. Thayer in a prepared statement. “During the last four years, the State has invested heavily in renewable energy, including hydropower, solar, and wind, as well as looking at emerging technologies such as hydrogen and micronuclear.”
The sustainability report also highlights planned improvements to the Bradley Lake Hydroelectric Project, which provides power to Railbelt utilities including Golden Valley Electric Association.
The improvements, called the Dixie Diversion, would provide a 50% boost in annual energy production, enough for at least an additional 25,000 homes across the Railbelt.
The report touches on electric vehicle corridor from Homer to Healy, which includes a network of charging stations. The state will use $52 million in federal funding to build out the network over five years.