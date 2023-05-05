Memorial

Photo courtesy Adrienne Blatchford

A memorial for murdered and missing indigenous women and girls provided by the Native Movement is shown.

 Photo courtesy Adrienne Blatchford

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski both issued statements Friday recognizing the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

“Today, on May 5th, my heart is with the many families who have lost a loved one to violence and all those who have been affected by the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people. We honor the memory of your loved ones who are no longer with you in you,” Murkowski in a released statement. “I join in raising awareness about an injustice that was once invisible. Our federal, state, and tribal governments must work together to ensure the care and safety of all Native peoples.”