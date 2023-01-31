After more than a decade of evaluation, the proposed use of certain waters in the Bristol Bay watershed as disposal sites for discharges associated with the proposed mining development in southwest Alaska known as the Pebble deposit, the U.S. Environmental Protection agency issued an emphatic thumbs down.
In plain terms, barring a successful legal appeal by mining interests, the Pebble Mine proposal is dead in the water, according to an EPA release today.
Responses to the EPA announcement were emphatic and expected by environmentalists, mining interests, and Alaska Statehouse interests.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy criticized the ruling. "EPA's veto sets a dangerous precedent," he said in a statement. He said the state has a responsibility to develop resources. "Alarmingly, it lays the foundation to stop any development project, mining or non-mining, in any area of Alaska with wetlands and fish-bearing streams."
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) applauded the veto. "EPA's final determination should mark the end of Pebble," she stated. "The Bden administration has now further sealed Pebble's fate."
Also attacking the EPA declaration was the CEO of Pebble Partnership John Shively.
"Today's action by the EPA to preemptively veto the proposed Pebble Project is unlawful and unprecedented," Shively said in a news release. "Unfortunately, the [Joe] Biden EPA continues to ignore fair and due process in favor of politics."
Shively announced that the Pebble Project likely will fight this decision in court.
The environmental group Sierra Club applauded the EPA determination. "For decades, Pebble Mine has faced nearly universal and overwhelming opposition from all sides," said senior attorney Peter Morgan of the Sierra Club Environmental Law Program. "Finally, this terrible idea can be put to rest, so we can protect the world=class salmon runs and treasured and abundant wildlife on which local communities depend."
