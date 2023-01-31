Lake Iliamna

Pebble Mine sits high in the watershed above Lake Iliamna, pictured, and Bristol Bay, one of the world’s richest salmon fisheries. 

 Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS

After more than a decade of evaluation, the proposed use of certain waters in the Bristol Bay watershed as disposal sites for discharges associated with the proposed mining development in southwest Alaska known as the Pebble deposit, the U.S. Environmental Protection agency issued an emphatic thumbs down.

In plain terms, barring a successful legal appeal by mining interests, the Pebble Mine proposal is dead in the water, according to an EPA release today.