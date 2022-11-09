Race for Alaska governor

Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Gov. Bill Walker, former state legislator and Alaska Assistant Attorney General Les Gara, and Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce are running for governor of Alaska. 

As of Tuesday night, with 279 out of 401 precincts reporting, Mike Dunleavy led the race for governor with 51.73% of the vote, followed by Gara with 23.34%, Walker with 20.18%, and Pierce with 4.54%.

Republican Dunleavy and his running mate for lieutenant governor, Nancy Dahlstrom, campaigned for prioritizing public safety, delivering a large PFD, reforming the education system, making Alaska independent in food and energy, and providing strong leadership.

