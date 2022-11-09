As of Tuesday night, with 279 out of 401 precincts reporting, Mike Dunleavy led the race for governor with 51.73% of the vote, followed by Gara with 23.34%, Walker with 20.18%, and Pierce with 4.54%.
Republican Dunleavy and his running mate for lieutenant governor, Nancy Dahlstrom, campaigned for prioritizing public safety, delivering a large PFD, reforming the education system, making Alaska independent in food and energy, and providing strong leadership.
Democrats Les Gara and his running mate, Jessica Cook, advocated for better schools, protecting reproductive rights, having a construction budget that provides jobs, supporting renewable energy, protecting fish and supporting responsible development. “The voters have spoken, we just don’t know what they’ve said yet,” Gara said. He said he feels good and is waiting to see the results after all precincts and absentee ballots are counted.
Former Gov. Bill Walker and running mate Heidi Drygas, independents, campaigned for a fiscal plan that would create new jobs, invest in education, invest in public safety, seek opportunities for resource development and reduce high energy costs. At a watch party in Anchorage, Walker said the decisive factor for the voters is the fiscal situation. “We are imploding as a state from a financial standpoint,” he said.
Gara and Walker partnered together to encourage voters to rank the other campaign second.
Charlie Pierce and Edie Grunwald aimed to restore the PFD, make the state government more efficient, develop resources responsibly, support fisheries, and enhance the education system. Allegations of sexual harassment against Pierce caused Grunwald to drop out of the race.
