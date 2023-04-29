Gov. Mike Dunleavy and legislative leaders came together Thursday on one common theme: Alaska needs a long-term fiscal plan.
“Alaska is probably the only state that relies heavily, almost exclusively, on commodities and commodity prices,” Dunleavy said during a joint news conference. “Even in good times, it’s a precarious way to deal with fiscals.”
The governor added a future dependence on oil revenue isn’t the best path forward.
“To simply ride oil in a do-or-die situation for the state of Alaska is folly.”
Dunleavy said his administration has been speaking with both Senate and House leadership on how to develop a long-term fiscal plan designed to stabilize the state and meet the needs of its residents.
While different parties and caucuses might have different ideas on how to solve it, he said the end result must be certainty and stability.
“This has got to be an Alaskan solution, not just one caucus or one body or the governor,” Dunleavy said.
The House Ways and Means Committee has been working on a portfolio of bills designed for that purpose, including a 2% sales tax sponsored by Rep. Ben Carpenter (R-Nikiski).
Rep. Alyse Galvin (I-Anchorage) introduced a separate bill creating an income tax of 2% for any income exceeding $200,000. Several other bills have been introduced that would adjust oil taxes or create a spending limit.
Dunleavy, departing from past stances, said he plans to introduce his own sales tax bill within the next few days. The draft version currently sits at a 2% tax, “but details remain few.”
“I believe a broad-based solution that doesn’t gouge or take huge parts from one sector (of Alaska) or another, or penalize one sector for another is probably the most important thing we can do,” Dunleavy said.
House Speaker Cathy Tilton (R-Wasilla) said all components of a fiscal plan must run together to be effective.
“It is something the entire Legislature and executive branch can agree upon,” Tilton said.
Carpenter said oil prices have been an underlying cause for the state’s fiscal woes.
“Since the decline of oil production in the state, we’ve been grappling with addressing a serious structural problems, and the can gets kicked the down the road every year,” Carpenter said. “Our tax and spending policies aren’t adequate for our unstable revenue sources.”
Carpenter said while both sides of the aisle agree on the need for a fiscal plan, how it takes shape remains unknown because lawmakers are still divided.
Sen. Bill Wielechowski (D-Anchorage) said the bipartisan agreement shows “we can no longer kick the can down the road.”
Wielechowski noted the Constitutional Budget Reserve — the state’s savings account — hovers around $2 billion and is smaller than desired.
“If oil prices drop or the stock market drops, then we will be in a situation where we will be unable to meet our constitutional obligations to provide an adequate education, public safety and other fundamental services the people of Alaska expect and deserve,” Wielechowski said.
Like the governor and other legislative leaders, he acknowledged the diverse opinions in the Legislature but said that action requires compromise.
“There is a recognition that we can no longer continue to fight over the issues that have bogged us down,” Wielechowski said.
Legislative leaders recently expressed skepticism that any tax or long-term fiscal plan would be unlikely to make it to the floor during the few weeks remaining in the legislative session.
Both the House and Senate majorities remain far apart on their budget proposals.
The Senate adopted a budget with a $1,300 Permanent Fund dividend and about $175 million in one-time education funding based on a ‘75-25’ split from the Permanent Fund earnings. Senate leaders also promised to not draw from the CBR.
The House proposed a $2,700 dividend and about the same in education spending, but with a deficit of about $600 million.
Dunleavy has not ruled out a special session once the legislature passes a budget.
At the same time, he noted lawmakers have taken the issue seriously and talks of a long-term plan have been discussed over the past few years.
“Don’t be surprised if there’s some quick, fast movement to be able to put together a fiscal plan, it may or may not happen in this timeframe,” Dunleavy said. “There are a number of legislators that are determined to get a solution so we don’t pass this on to the next generation and next group of legislators. We are going to have to bite the bullet to come up with a fiscal plan that is sustainable and stable and serve Alaska well for some time.”