Gov. Mike Dunleavy launched a comprehensive initiative last week to address several public safety concerns facing the state.
The People First Initiative will address five intersecting topics, which include domestic violence and sexual assault, missing and murdered indigenous persons, human and sex trafficking, foster care and homelessness.
The initiative contains a mix of statutory changes, budget increments, staffing additions and administrative actions, according to a news release.
“Safety and prevention are my administration’s top priorities, ever since I took office,” Dunleavy said. “My administration has been focused on reversing these troubling trends and statistics — we are proud to say that progress has been made.”
According to the release, a statewide database and management system will be established under the People First Initiative, allowing providers and administrators to spot patterns and identify root causes within homelessness, trafficking and missing and murdered indigenous persons.
In coordination with the database, the administration will establish a homelessness coordinator position in the Office of the Governor and a data manager position at Health and Social Services. A Missing and Murdered Indigenous Council and Foster Parent Collaborative Council will also be instituted under the initiative.
The administration will also propose a crime bill that would include several statutory changes regarding domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking offenses.
The proposed bill would define human trafficking and address repeated violations of protective orders, expand the definition of serious physical injury, expand the crimes considered to be domestic violence and provide bail notice to victims of domestic violence, according to the release.
“The People First Initiative equips the Department of Law with the resources and support needed to help victims, bring perpetrators to justice and protect all Alaskans,” Attorney General Treg Taylor said. “This comprehensive effort will strengthen the work we’re already doing to make this state a safer, better place.”
Dunleavy hopes the initiative will address the state’s high rate of crime and encourage collaboration between government entities.
“Alaska has long struggled to address these issues, and this is long overdue,” Dunleavy said. “Through collaboration between public, private, nonprofit and tribal partners, we can achieve these goals to put people first and make Alaska a better place for everyone.”