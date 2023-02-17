Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a pair of bills Wednesday aimed at expanding the state’s geothermal resources and reducing red tape for large projects.
According to a news release, House Bill 74/Senate Bill 69 “removes obstacles for exploration and development of Alaska’s geothermal resources.”
“It’s a renewable resource and we’re fortunate that resources are close to populated areas and all the way out the Aleutian Chain,” Dunleavy said during a news conference Wednesday.
According the release, the bills update the definition of geothermal resources “to allow for modern uses.”
“Our goal is to lower the cost of energy in-state for Alaskans as much as we possibly can,” Dunleavy said. “We have wind, solar, gas, oil and we’re discussing the possibility of nuclear. We’re an all-in state when it comes to bringing as much energy to Alaska as possible.”
The bill proposes expanding the acreage limit for geothermal projects up to 100,000 acres, nearly double the current 51,200-acre limit.
Project exploration would be expanded from three years to five years to afford investors more time to research, obtain permits and conduct necessary field work. It would also change the permitting system to match oil and gas exploration requirements.
Under the bill, the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission could be allowed the option to pursue state permitting primacy over geothermal wells from the Environmental Protection Agency, expediting responses to address local projects and concerns.
According to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, Alaska has 97 known thermal springs and is one of eight states to use geothermal energy for power. The state’s first geothermal plant is located at Chena Hot Springs Resort, which generates up to 730 kilowatts.
Another component involves removing what Dunleavy called an unnecessary requirement that prohibits adding additional investors to insurance programs.
The news release stated that Division of Insurance is required to enforce certain limitations on major construction projects, including a moratorium on policies naming one or more persons as additional insureds in an Owner Controlled Insurance Program.
The policy essentially requires an owner or contractor to name all potential contractors and subcontractors at a project’s launch.
The bill would remove that limitation.
“We have investors who are looking at the state of Alaska’s potential for geothermal energy,” Dunleavy said Wednesday. “We are in discussion with some of those folks.”