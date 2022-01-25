In his annual State of the State address, Gov. Mike Dunleavy told a joint session of the Legislature Tuesday night that Alaska is on track for its first budget surplus in a decade.
“The state of our fiscal situation has vastly improved,” Dunleavy said, noting revenue is projected to increase by more than $281 million over fall forecasts. Based on current trends, he said, the state is projecting a $466 million surplus in fiscal 2023.
With improved revenues and a focus on efficiency, the state is funding the core services that Alaskans expect, Dunleavy said.
“Good policies and decisive action can make all the difference,” Dunleavy said in an hour-long speech that touched on Alaska’s recovery since the Covid outbreak, his pledge to strengthen public safety and his work to ensure that the state “lives within its means.”
“We don’t retreat and we don’t accept defeat,” Dunleavy said, noting the resilience of Alaskans to persevere through recent hardships that span business slowdowns from the Covid pandemic and extreme weather events.
Dunleavy’s speech received early positive feedback from Republican lawmakers Tuesday night. “The governor presented a very upbeat message in this year's State of the State speech,” said Rep. Bart LeBon, a Fairbanks Republican.
“Alaska has experienced a very challenging year due to the Covid pandemic and related economic problems. He is looking into the future with a very positive attitude and in that sense, all Alaskans should share his vision of better days ahead,” LeBon said.
Rep. Mike Prax, a North Pole Republican, said the governor articulated the state’s accomplishments during difficult times. “The most significant thing he recognized is ‘good things can happen when we work together," Prax said.
“I commend him, his leadership team, and the many state employees in all departments who rose to the challenges over the past few years, and I look forward to working with them to make the future better for all,” Prax said.
But Democratic Rep. Grier Hopkins of Fairbanks said that "while much of the speech seemed to cover what he has done, I was looking for a lot more of what he will do to create a balanced budget going forward in Alaska.
"Today’s budget, using one-time funds to pay ongoing costs, while not saving enough for our future, puts our state at risk," Hopkins said, referring to federal Covid assistance relief.
Rep. Adam Wool, a Fairbanks Democrat, said "I didn’t hear any mention of federal Covid relief funding that greatly helped our current fiscal situation by allowing us to keep our budget balanced."
Recognizing standout Alaskans
Dunleavy opened his speech by recognizing Alaskans of achievement, including Olympic gold medal winner Lydia Jacoby, Miss America Emma Broyles and Capt. Andrew Viray of the Alaska National Guard, a leader in the state’s Covid response.
The governor also remembered Alaskans who have passed away from Covid-19, and he expressed gratitude for the recovery of tens of thousands of other residents.
“We’ve led on testing. We’ve led on vaccine distribution. We’ve led on … monoclonal antibodies as the first state to establish a community site to receive treatment,” Dunleavy said. “I was committed there would be no repeat of 1918,” he said referring to the historic flu pandemic.
He noted that the state acted swiftly to deploy temporary medical staff workers during the height of the Covid outbreak. “We brought the needed resources to bear to assist our hospitals,” he said.
Dunleavy said his administration is now working to enhance education and recruitment for registered nurses and certified nursing assistants in Alaska.
His budget for fiscal 2023 also calls for additional funding to train future physicians to practice in Alaska. “If approved by the Legislature, we’ll go from 20 seats to 30 seats at the University of Washington School of Medicine to train doctors to work in Alaska,” he said.
“Together, with these partners, we’ll build a stronger, more durable health care system in Alaska that can respond to most any situation,” Dunleavy said.
Protecting the Permanent Fund
The governor noted his proposal to place the Permanent Fund dividend program in the state Constitution. He referenced his proposal to evenly split earnings from fund draws between paying for government services and dividends, which would yield higher payouts to Alaskans.
“I agree with former Gov. Hammond that the government should never take more from the Permanent Fund than is distributed to the people of Alaska,” he said.
Dunleavy said that working and middle class people are struggling under inflation and an economy slowed by Covid-related business closings.
“At the same time, we have witnessed the largest transfer of wealth to the top 1 percent in the history of mankind,” he said. “Under the Alaska Constitution, the people of Alaska are the resource owners. Under the Alaska Constitution they are owed a share of this wealth.”