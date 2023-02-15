Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Tuesday issued an order to address unprecedented workforce shortages by removing the requirement of a four-year college degree for most state jobs.
“The State of Alaska is not immune from the nationwide labor shortage,” Dunleavy said in a release from his office. “Today people can gain knowledge, skills and abilities through on-the-job experience. If we’re going to address our labor shortage, we have to recognize the value that apprenticeships, on-the-job training, military training, trade schools and other experience provides applicants. If a person can do the job, we shouldn’t be holding anyone back just because they don’t have a degree.”
To address the shortage, Dunleavy ordered that the director of Personnel and Labor Relations shall identify the job classifications that currently require applicants to possess a four-year college degree. Then, the Department of Administration will review which job classifications are appropriate to include practical experience in lieu of, or in addition to, a four-year college degree requirement. In conducting the review, the Department of Administration will consult with affected state agencies.
“Where practical, the Department of Administration shall propose and present amendments to the state’s personnel rules to the Personnel Board recommending the replacement of any requirements for a four-year college degree for all state jobs in which a degree is not legally required with comparable relevant work experience, skills, or competency-based training requirements,” the order reads.
Job postings shall include relevant experience in lieu of a college degree whenever reasonable.