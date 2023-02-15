The state Capitol building in Juneau

The state Capitol building in Juneau. News-Miner file photo.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Tuesday issued an order to address unprecedented workforce shortages by removing the requirement of a four-year college degree for most state jobs.

“The State of Alaska is not immune from the nationwide labor shortage,” Dunleavy said in a release from his office. “Today people can gain knowledge, skills and abilities through on-the-job experience. If we’re going to address our labor shortage, we have to recognize the value that apprenticeships, on-the-job training, military training, trade schools and other experience provides applicants. If a person can do the job, we shouldn’t be holding anyone back just because they don’t have a degree.”